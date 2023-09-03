International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/swedens-liberals-call-for-permanent-deployment-of-nato-bases-in-country-1113087917.html
Sweden's Liberals Call For Permanent Deployment of NATO Bases in Country
Sweden's Liberals Call For Permanent Deployment of NATO Bases in Country
Sweden's Liberals advocate permanent deployment of NATO bases in the country after accession to the alliance, party leader Johan Pehrson said on Sunday.
2023-09-03T07:22+0000
2023-09-03T07:22+0000
world
sweden
finland
nato
nato bases
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111825601_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_29743d08bc354389bf008b5d6a209636.jpg
"I think it should be clear that this is a way to enhance the security of the Swedish people in a situation where the outside world can pose a very serious threat to Sweden … We will now have a completely different task in our part of the world, in our part of NATO. This, in our view, will mean the need for permanent NATO bases," Pehrson told local radio. The politician also spoke in favor of the continued presence of NATO forces in the country in times of peace, saying that "freedom must be protected." Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkey.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/ex-nato-military-committee-chair-kujat-warns-switzerland-against-rapprochement-with-bloc-1113033038.html
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0c/1111825601_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b96610a56fde2cbc2a289d813a0837e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato bases, sweden's liberals, johan pehrson, accession to the alliance
nato bases, sweden's liberals, johan pehrson, accession to the alliance

Sweden's Liberals Call For Permanent Deployment of NATO Bases in Country

07:22 GMT 03.09.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankThe NATO logo in front of the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels
The NATO logo in front of the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden's Liberals advocate permanent deployment of NATO bases in the country after accession to the alliance, party leader Johan Pehrson said on Sunday.
"I think it should be clear that this is a way to enhance the security of the Swedish people in a situation where the outside world can pose a very serious threat to Sweden … We will now have a completely different task in our part of the world, in our part of NATO. This, in our view, will mean the need for permanent NATO bases," Pehrson told local radio.
The politician also spoke in favor of the continued presence of NATO forces in the country in times of peace, saying that "freedom must be protected."
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
World
Ex-NATO Military Committee Chair Kujat Warns Switzerland Against Rapprochement With Bloc
1 September, 00:56 GMT
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkey.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала