Trump Trial in January 6 Case Will Not Extend Into 2026 - Judge

Trump Trial in January 6 Case Will Not Extend Into 2026 - Judge

Federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over the criminal case of former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in the January 6 events at the US Capital, rejected on Monday a request from Trump's legal team that his trial be held in 2026.

"You are not going to get two more years. This case is not going to trial in 2026," Chutkan said, according to a Sputnik correspondent in the courtroom. However, the government’s proposal to start the trial in January 2024 is also unacceptable, the judge noted. The court is aware of and considering other charges and scheduled trials involving Trump as it sets its own trial date, Chutkan added. Meanwhile, a court in Washington has set the start of Trump's Capitol storming trial for March 4, 2024.Trump faces criminal charges in the state of Georgia as well for his alleged role in efforts to overturn 2020 election results. The legal cases also come amid Trump’s re-election bid in the 2024 US presidential election.

