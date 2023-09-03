https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/ukraine-loses-nearly-600-troops-in-combat-over-past-day---mod-1113091917.html
Ukraine Loses Nearly 600 Troops in Combat Over Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Nearly 600 Troops in Combat Over Past Day - MoD
The Russian armed forces have eliminated about 600 Ukrainian troops during the special military operation in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-09-03T13:32+0000
2023-09-03T13:32+0000
2023-09-03T13:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
mig-29
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
joint direct attack munition (jdam)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112420446_0:0:2762:1554_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e938862a395c9f679aa39c106bede2.jpg
"Up to 250 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in combat in the Donetsk direction, in addition to two armored vehicles, three cars, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, and a Msta-B and a D-20 howitzers," the ministry said. Another 130 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in the Zaporizhzhia direction, over 125 in the South Donetsk direction, 50 near Krasnyi Lyman and 40 near Kupyansk, according to the ministry's estimate. Ukraine also lost a MiG-29 fighter jet to the Russian air force near Bekarivka town in the Zaporizhzhia region, among other military hardware lost in combat over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian air defenses shot down 34 Ukrainian drones, five HIMARS missiles and a JDAM guided munition over the past day, the ministry also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230903/russian-drones-hit-fuel-depots-of-ukrainian-military-in-odessa-region---mod-1113090548.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112420446_31:0:2762:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_341d63c24f05a891f3c026373d0191fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine loses, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry
ukraine loses, russian armed forces, russian defense ministry
Ukraine Loses Nearly 600 Troops in Combat Over Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have eliminated about 600 Ukrainian troops during the special military operation in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Up to 250 Ukrainian troops were eliminated in combat in the Donetsk direction, in addition to two armored vehicles, three cars, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, and a Msta-B and a D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.
Another 130 Ukrainian troops
were eliminated in the Zaporizhzhia direction, over 125 in the South Donetsk direction, 50 near Krasnyi Lyman and 40 near Kupyansk, according to the ministry's estimate.
Ukraine also lost a MiG-29 fighter jet to the Russian air force near Bekarivka town in the Zaporizhzhia region, among other military hardware lost in combat over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian air defenses shot down 34 Ukrainian drones, five HIMARS missiles and a JDAM guided munition over the past day, the ministry also said.