Austrian Chancellor Says 'Unpleasant' to Buy Russian Gas, But Crucial For Energy Security
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that there is no other way to ensure the energy security of the country without buying Russian gas.
VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said that it is "unpleasant" from the moral standpoint to buy gas from Russia, but there is no other way to ensure security of energy supply in Austria so far.
"The priority number one is security of supply. If it is disrupted, the system will be disrupted and so will be the production and supply of energy to people. That is why it is, first of all, about ensuring security of energy supply. It is not pleasant. It is not pleasant from the moral standpoint, but it is real. And it is my obligation as the chancellor to do this," Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Monday.
The chancellor also stated that Austria had started to reduce its dependence on energy imports from Russia as early as in 2022. The country is working on increasing deliveries through Germany and Italy so as to be able to have more suppliers, he added.
Nehammer also told the broadcaster that Austrian oil and gas company OMV had supply contracts with Russian energy giant Gazprom until 2040, and the termination of them would be too expensive for Austria.
In July, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said that the company will continue to buy a major part of its gas from Russia and is not planning to terminate the long-term contract with Gazprom despite securing alternative contracts from other sources to cover Austria's energy imports needs.