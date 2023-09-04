International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/beijing-calls-on-us-to-avoid-undermining-peace-in-asia-ahead-of-bidens-trip-to-vietnam-1113106890.html
Beijing Calls on US to Avoid Undermining Peace in Asia Ahead of Biden's Trip to Vietnam
Beijing Calls on US to Avoid Undermining Peace in Asia Ahead of Biden's Trip to Vietnam
The United States should avoid undermining peace in Asia and refrain from targeting any third party in developing relations with the nations in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, days before US President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam.
2023-09-04T12:22+0000
2023-09-04T12:22+0000
world
beijing
white house
china
us
mao ning
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110897010_0:168:3043:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_ff238e5b1c0271242c56bd5cb7de13e0.jpg
In mid-August, media reported that Biden is expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi in mid-September in an effort to bring the two nations closer amid rising tensions with China. Last week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden would visit Hanoi on September 10 to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between Washington and Hanoi as well as explore opportunities to promote Vietnamese technology-based economy, expand people-to-people ties through education exchanges, combat climate change and enhance regional peace and stability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/china-opposes-using-competition-as-pretext-for-increased-containment-by-us---beijing-1113041765.html
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110897010_156:0:2885:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f037fe101396d66079a06cffbf5b610e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united states, chinese foreign ministry, undermining peace in asia
united states, chinese foreign ministry, undermining peace in asia

Beijing Calls on US to Avoid Undermining Peace in Asia Ahead of Biden's Trip to Vietnam

12:22 GMT 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankA view shows flags at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
A view shows flags at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States should avoid undermining peace in Asia and refrain from targeting any third party in developing relations with the nations in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, days before US President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam.
In mid-August, media reported that Biden is expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi in mid-September in an effort to bring the two nations closer amid rising tensions with China.
"In our view, in handling relations with Asian countries, the US needs to give up the zero sum game and Cold War mentality, observe the basic norms governing international relations, refrain from targeting any third party, and avoid undermining regional peace, stability, development and prosperity", Mao told a daily briefing when asked about Biden's upcoming trip to Vietnam and the possible upgrade of diplomatic ties between the countries.
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sits near a screen showing China and U.S. flags as she listens to a speech by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Lanting Forum on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
World
China Opposes Using Competition as Pretext for Increased Containment by US - Beijing
1 September, 10:41 GMT
Last week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden would visit Hanoi on September 10 to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between Washington and Hanoi as well as explore opportunities to promote Vietnamese technology-based economy, expand people-to-people ties through education exchanges, combat climate change and enhance regional peace and stability.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала