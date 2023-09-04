https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/beijing-calls-on-us-to-avoid-undermining-peace-in-asia-ahead-of-bidens-trip-to-vietnam-1113106890.html

Beijing Calls on US to Avoid Undermining Peace in Asia Ahead of Biden's Trip to Vietnam

The United States should avoid undermining peace in Asia and refrain from targeting any third party in developing relations with the nations in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday, days before US President Joe Biden is set to visit Vietnam.

In mid-August, media reported that Biden is expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Vietnam during his visit to Hanoi in mid-September in an effort to bring the two nations closer amid rising tensions with China. Last week, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden would visit Hanoi on September 10 to meet with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between Washington and Hanoi as well as explore opportunities to promote Vietnamese technology-based economy, expand people-to-people ties through education exchanges, combat climate change and enhance regional peace and stability.

