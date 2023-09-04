https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/crew-6-spacecraft-with-russian-cosmonaut-returns-to-earth-from-iss-1113100603.html
Crew-6 Spacecraft With Russian Cosmonaut Returns to Earth From ISS
The Crew Dragon spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on board has returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).
Earlier Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian State Space Corporation (Roscosmos), said that the international partners have agreed on the possibility of conducting research on the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev on board has returned to Earth from the International Space Station
The spaceship landed off the coast of the US state of Florida at 00.17 EST (05.17 GMT).
Roscosmos said that Fedyaev, along with NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, had been working on the ISS since March 2023.
A new Crew Dragon recently arrived at the ISS on the Crew 7 mission, including Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin - who are due to return on 27 September with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio aboard Soyuz MS-23 - are also working at the ISS. They will be replaced on 15 September by Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, and American Loral O'Hara on the Soyuz MS-24
