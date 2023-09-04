https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/fsb-says-detained-ukrainian-saboteurs-accomplice-who-handed-over-bombs-for-terrorist-acts-1113101374.html
FSB Says Detained Ukrainian Saboteurs' Accomplice Who Handed Over Bombs for Terrorist Acts
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that an accomplice of Ukrainian saboteurs had been detained in the Zaporozhye region, adding that he made and handed over several bombs for terrorist attacks to them.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Russian Interior Ministry, has stopped the activities of a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1968, who assembled improvised explosive devices for a sabotage and terrorist group operating in the Zaporozhye region on the instructions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee handed over to the perpetrators several explosive devices that they used in the commission of terrorist attacks against police officers and the regional administration, the statement read.
