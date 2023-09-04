https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/reznikovs-replacement-who-is-new-ukrainian-defense-minister-rustem-umerov-1113117116.html

Reznikov's Replacement: Who is New Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov?

Volodymyr Zelensky removed Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov from his post Sunday, citing the need for “new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society in general.” Sputnik reached out to a veteran Ukrainian politician in exile and a senior retired US Army officer to get a better sense of Reznikov’s replacement.

Ukraine's president picked State Property Fund chief Rustem Umerov as his preferred candidate to replace Reznikov, with his approval by parliament now all but a shoe-in following Zelensky’s ban on major opposition parties last year.Reznikov, an outspoken career politician and lawyer who serving as defense minister since November 2021, appeared to have no illusions about the job he was filling, admitting earlier this year Ukraine was "carrying out NATO's mission" against Russia, with Ukrainians being made to ‘shed their blood’ so that NATO militaries don't have to shed theirs.Reznikov's name is associated with several large-scale scandals, from inflated prices on army food and fuel supplies, to a winter jacket procurement row, corruption-driven draft evasion and payoff schemes, and weapons pilfering and smuggling-related crimes. His tenure as defense minister was been topped off by the failure of the three-month-old counteroffensive, which has expended over 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers' lives and thousands of armored vehicles, to make any substantial gains against entrenched Russian forces in the Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye.Umerov’s biography is straightforward for someone from Ukraine’s pro-Western political class. Born in 1982 in Soviet Uzbekistan, Umerov, an ethnic Crimean Tatar, became a lawmaker from Holos – a center-right liberal, pro-European political part, in 2019. The politician has played an active role in spreading blatant propaganda about the alleged mistreatment of the Crimean Tatar community by Russia in Crimea – claims which Crimean Tatar leaders actually living inside Crimea have repeatedly debunked.Umerov was tapped to join Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council in 2020, with his portfolio focusing on working on strategies for the "de-occupation of Crimea." In September 2022, he was tapped by Zelensky to become chairman of the State Property Fund, meeting with wealthy foreign investors eager to take advantage of the fire sale selloff of Ukrainian state assets, including the United Mining and Chemical Company, the Odessa Port Plant, and Centerenergo, one of Ukraine’s largest power generating companies."Ukraine today has switched to a European model of governance. Its essence lies in the fact that the defense minister has nothing to do with command and control of troops," Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former Rada lawmaker now living in exile outside Ukraine, explained to Sputnik.Instead, Oleynyk said, the command and control of the troops falls to Zelensky and Armed Forces’ Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.Ukraine at a CrossroadsWhat role Umerov will play in his capacity as defense minister will depend not on his own wishes, and not even Zelensky's, Oleynyk emphasized. Rather, the deciding factor will be played by Kiev's "partners" from across the ocean.Three Things Ukraine's Defense Minister Must KnowUmerov's experience in the State Property Fund will be of assistance, Oleynyk said, with that job's requirements, centered around "buying and selling" and "dividing everything up correctly" so that "your guys get everything, and everyone else gets what's proscribed under the law" equally applicable to the defense ministry.Since any serious reforms would require money and approval from Kiev’s curators, Oleynyk doesn’t expect Umerov to make any substantive, sensible changes, with the corruption-ridden defense ministry expected to continue to chug along, with those with money to pay bribes able to buy their way out of the draft, while those who won’t will be caught, sent to the front, and buried. "That's the whole scheme, while their own children feel just fine living abroad," the observer said.Zelensky's HeadacheEarl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel and international consultant specializing in geopolitics and military affairs, says Reznikov's sacking probably has to do with his search for some kind of “political boost” to his falling popularity amid recognition that his support in the West is waning.Umerov's business background, his experience as former lawmaker, the fact that he's a Crimean Tatar with possible connections and ability to gather intelligence from inside Crimea – all these factors may have played a role in his selection to replace Reznikov, Rasmussen speculates.Echoing Oleynyk's point about the Ukrainian crisis being at a crossroads, Rasmussen suggested that there may be opinions brewing among the political elite in Kiev "on whether they should actually go into serious negotiations with the Russians to put a ceasefire on this. But unless the West is supporting it, nothing’s going to happen. And so it’s not going to make any changes as far as the direction of the conflict, maybe even making things worse," he predicted.Asked if Reznikov's ouster may be connected in any way to British Defense Minister Ben Wallace’s dismissal just a few days earlier, Rasmussen said that the big common thread linking the two seems to be the falling enthusiasm in Western countries for continuing to support Kiev, and London's status as the second-most prominent cheerleader of the counteroffensive. In fact, Wallace’s retirement may have freed Zelensky’s hand to remove Reznikov, allowing for a "clean sweep both on the western side as well as within the Ukrainian defense side," the observer summed up.

