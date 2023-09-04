https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/sky-high-showdown-su-34-deployed-hypersonic-kinzhal-dagger-missile-1113101815.html

Sky-High Showdown: Su-34 Deployed Hypersonic Kinzhal 'Dagger' Missile

In a recent development, Russia has reportedly deployed its advanced Kinzhal hypersonic weapon, demonstrating its formidable combat capabilities as the special military operation in Ukraine continues, while the Ukrainian counteroffensive remains stalled.

A source in the Russian army has disclosed to media sources that the Kinzhal (“Dagger”) hypersonic air-lunched ballistic missile (ALBM) was deployed by the Su-34 multirole supersonic combat aircraft in the ongoing special military operation.The Sukhoi Su-34 plane used the hypersonic Kinzhal missile in the course of the Ukraine conflict. The initial Russian service members who accomplished this mission were decorated with state honors, noted the source.The Russian "Kinzhal" represents the armed forces' advance to a sixth-generation weapon system boasting high velocity (with a speed range of 2,000 to 3,000km) aeroballistic missiles. This hypersonic missile is deployed via the MiG-31K interceptor, a specialized aircraft specially modified for this mission. Furthermore, earlier reports indicate plans to equip Kinzhals on Tu-22M3 strategic and Su-34 fighter bombers.On 1 March 2018, during his speech to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined key features of the Kinzhal missile system:Since December 2017, the Kinzhal hypersonic weapon has been undergoing experimental operational deployment within the Russian armed forces. On 18 March 2022, the missile was officially deployed during the special military operation in Ukraine.

