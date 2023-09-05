https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/judicial-cooperation-within-sco-gaining-relevance---secretary-general-1113128556.html
Judicial Cooperation Within SCO Gaining Relevance - Secretary-General
Judicial cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is gaining importance, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said on Tuesday.
The international situation is undergoing radical changes, turbulence and confrontation are intensifying, so people in SCO countries are pinning their hopes on the growing role of the organization, he said. Speaking at the opening of the 10th meeting of SCO justice ministers, Zhang said the importance of judicial cooperation as a basis for supporting cooperation in other fields is becoming more apparent. During the meeting, there will be an in-depth exchange of views on judicial cooperation, the secretary-general said, adding that the countries will adopt a joint declaration that will boost cooperation in this area. The 10th meeting of the SCO ministers of justice kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday. The SCO is an international organization established in 2001. India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are member countries, while a number of other states are observers and partners.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Judicial cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is gaining importance, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming said on Tuesday.
The international situation is undergoing radical changes, turbulence and confrontation are intensifying, so people in SCO countries are pinning their hopes on the growing role of the organization, he said.
Speaking at the opening of the 10th meeting of SCO justice ministers, Zhang said the importance of judicial cooperation as a basis for supporting cooperation in other fields
is becoming more apparent.
During the meeting, there will be an in-depth exchange of views on judicial cooperation, the secretary-general said, adding that the countries will adopt a joint declaration that will boost cooperation in this area.
The 10th meeting of the SCO ministers of justice kicked off in Shanghai on Tuesday.
The SCO is an international organization established in 2001. India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan are member countries, while a number of other states are observers and partners.