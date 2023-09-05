https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/kremlin-not-confirming-reports-on-meeting-between-putin-north-korean-leader-in-russia-1113130144.html

Kremlin Not Confirming Reports on Meeting Between Putin, North Korean Leader in Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shared Moscow opinion on key issues of foreign an global policy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he cannot confirm media reports about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Russia in the near future.The US media reported Monday, citing US and allied officials, that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to visit Russia in September to meet with Putin and discuss military cooperation.On Putin-Erdogan MeetingThe goal of the Monday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was exchange of views, there were no plans to reach any concrete agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Black Sea Grain Deal Agreements on grain are multilateral processes, and it is difficult to agree on anything concrete at the moment in bilateral contacts between Moscow and Ankara, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. "It was hardly possible to reach any specific agreements, because if we talk about a grain deal, then this is a multilateral process, and as for the grain deal, then... this is the position of the countries of the collective West, which have been refusing to fulfill the terms of the Black Sea deal for a long time, which is why its further continuation is not possible. Therefore, here, of course, the issue concerns other parties, it is simply not possible to agree on something specific in the course of bilateral [Russia-Turkey] contacts," Peskov told reporters.On Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Russian Ships Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed attempted drone attacks on ships guarding Russian gas pipelines, TurkStream and Blue Stream, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. "The president spoke about attacks on our ships that guard these pipelines," Peskov told reporters, noting that the ships every time successfully repelled these attacks.On the Removal of Ukrainian Defense MinisterThe change of the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is an internal affair of Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov will leave his post, saying that the chief of the Ukrainian State Property Fund, Rustem Umerov, will head the country's defense department."No, we cannot comment on that. This is, in fact, an internal affair of Ukraine. We do not think that now any appointments can somehow affect the essence of the Kiev regime as a whole. So far, this essence seems to remain without any changes," Peskov told reporters.On Japan's Attempts to Re-Write HistoryMoscow cannot pay attention to Tokyo’s protests against September 3 Victory Day over militaristic Japan as this concerns Russia’s history, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Russia has declared September 3 as the Victory Day Over Militaristic Japan. Tokyo then voiced protest over Moscow’s decision."In this case, we are talking about our history and history, which is absolutely obvious. It should be obvious for Japan as well. Therefore, we, of course, cannot take these protests into account," Peskov told reporters.

