Russian Hypersonic Missiles Carrier Frigate to Conduct Exercises in Atlantic
Russian Hypersonic Missiles Carrier Frigate to Conduct Exercises in Atlantic
Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate carrying Zircon hypersonic missiles will conduct series of exercises in the Atlantic Ocean, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Today, the Northern Fleet’s … Admiral Gorshkov frigate which has been operating in the Mediterranean since April 2023, entered the Atlantic Ocean through the Strait of Gibraltar, accompanied by the Vyazma medium sea tanker. In the Atlantic Ocean, the crew of the frigate will continue to improve their naval skills and conduct a series of shipboard exercises," the Ministry said in a statement.After completing all the assigned tasks, the ship will arrive at the main base of the Northern Fleet - Severomorsk, the department added. Since January 4 the frigate overcame about 42 thousand nautical miles, the Defense Ministry noted. In particular, the crew of the ship successfully fulfilled all the assigned tasks as part of the permanent grouping of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea.Zircon is a scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise missile aimed at eradicating enemy ships at Mach 9, capable of striking on-shore targets. Early in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a plan to start mass deliveries of Zircon to Russian Armed Forces this year.
Zircon is a scramjet-powered hypersonic cruise missile aimed at eradicating enemy ships at Mach 9, capable of striking on-shore targets.
Early in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a plan to start mass deliveries of Zircon to Russian Armed Forces this year.
