https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/blinken-meets-with-danish-prime-minister-on-way-to-kiev-to-discuss-f-16s-1113151597.html

Blinken Meets With Danish Prime Minister on Way to Kiev to Discuss F-16s

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday on his way to Kiev to thank the country for donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the State Department said.

Denmark and the Netherlands will start the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine within the upcoming months, following the appropriate training of pilots in the United States, the Pentagon said in August. The US will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in October once they complete their English language training in September, according to the Pentagon. Blinken is currently in Kiev on an unannounced visit. He is expected to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks on Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive attempt. Blinken will also announce over $1 billion in new aid to Ukraine, according to media reports.

