Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain Join Forces to Develop New Battle Tank - Reports

Germany, Italy, Sweden and Spain have signed a contract for joint development of a new battle tank under the leadership of German defense manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing political and industry sources.

The new tank is meant to become the successor to Germany's Leopard 2 model, the newspaper said. The alliance of partners from Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Spain plan to request funding from the European Defense Fund, totaling a three-digit million amount, sources were cited as saying. The new project comes amid reports that Germany's other joint project to develop the MGCS tank with France is on the verge of collapse due to disagreements between Berlin and Paris.

