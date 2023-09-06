International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/germany-italy-sweden-spain-join-forces-to-develop-new-battle-tank---reports-1113156060.html
Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain Join Forces to Develop New Battle Tank - Reports
Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain Join Forces to Develop New Battle Tank - Reports
Germany, Italy, Sweden and Spain have signed a contract for joint development of a new battle tank under the leadership of German defense manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing political and industry sources.
2023-09-06T17:22+0000
2023-09-06T17:22+0000
leopard 2
rheinmetall
krauss-maffei wegmann
germany
italy
sweden
spain
france
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106533192_0:22:3563:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_bf9ab3ba34fa205212d78cfacd80725e.jpg
The new tank is meant to become the successor to Germany's Leopard 2 model, the newspaper said. The alliance of partners from Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Spain plan to request funding from the European Defense Fund, totaling a three-digit million amount, sources were cited as saying. The new project comes amid reports that Germany's other joint project to develop the MGCS tank with France is on the verge of collapse due to disagreements between Berlin and Paris.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/aging-leopard-tanks-not-prepared-for-combat-in-ukraine-hurt-rheinmetalls-reputation-1112968200.html
germany
italy
sweden
spain
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/14/1106533192_416:0:3147:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0b35e33d40ce952fb356260d6c80a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
weapon production, german tank, joint tank, european tank, leopard 2, rheinmetall, krauss-maffei wegmann, italian tank, spanish tank, swedish tank, french tank, german defense manufacturers, krauss-maffei wegmann, rheinmetall, european weapon production, military-industrial complex
weapon production, german tank, joint tank, european tank, leopard 2, rheinmetall, krauss-maffei wegmann, italian tank, spanish tank, swedish tank, french tank, german defense manufacturers, krauss-maffei wegmann, rheinmetall, european weapon production, military-industrial complex

Germany, Italy, Sweden, Spain Join Forces to Develop New Battle Tank - Reports

17:22 GMT 06.09.2023
© AP Photo / Michael SohnA Leopard 2 tank. File photo
A Leopard 2 tank. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany, Italy, Sweden and Spain have signed a contract for joint development of a new battle tank under the leadership of German defense manufacturers Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall, a German newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing political and industry sources.
The new tank is meant to become the successor to Germany's Leopard 2 model, the newspaper said.
The alliance of partners from Germany, Italy, Sweden, and Spain plan to request funding from the European Defense Fund, totaling a three-digit million amount, sources were cited as saying.
Leopard 2 and Bradley pictured among destroyed and damaged Ukrainian vehicles. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
Analysis
Aging Leopard Tanks 'Not Prepared' for Combat in Ukraine Hurt Rheinmetall's Reputation
29 August, 17:52 GMT
The new project comes amid reports that Germany's other joint project to develop the MGCS tank with France is on the verge of collapse due to disagreements between Berlin and Paris.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала