How the West Drags Armenia to Its Side Amid NATO Proxy War in Ukraine

The Armenian Defense Ministry stated that joint military exercises with US "Eagle Partner 2023" will be held in Armenia from September 11-20. It causes concerns in Moscow as they come amid US' proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

The forthcoming Eagle Partner 2023 drills will involve "stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during the peacekeeping mission," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.Last Friday, Yerevan signaled readiness to continue cooperation with NATO within the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), while the next day Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Italian La Repubblica claiming that Russia's peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh "failed" and that Russia is "leaving" the South Caucasus.In response, the Kremlin expressed disagreement with Pashinyan's statement. "Russia is an absolutely integral part of this region, so it cannot go anywhere," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized. What's behind mixed messages coming from Yerevan?Who is Interested in Fanning Armenia Tensions?Armenia and Azerbaijan clashed two times - in the early 1990s and in 2020 - over the Armenian-populated region Nagorno-Karabakh, which proclaimed its secession from Baku in 1991-1992. The 1.5-month conflict that erupted in 2020 ended with a Russia-mediated ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.However, external forces are fanning tensions in the region by manipulating the public opinion in Armenia, according to Konkov. He argues that the goals of the US-Armenian joint exercises are to try to "squeeze Russia out of the region, to demonstrate Russia's alleged inability to solve existing problems."What's Behind the Timing of the Drills?The timing of the unfolding escalation is crucial, according to the observers. After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West's pressure on Russia's neighbors, allies and partners has dramatically emerged.Mikhailov has drawn attention to the fact that on Monday, Gunter Fehlinger, the chairman of the non-governmental non-profit organization "European Committee for NATO Enlargement" called on Armenia to join the North Atlantic Alliance.The West's hints at Armenia's potential NATO membership is especially concerning given that the latter is part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) – an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia – along with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. What's more, last week Yerevan transferred its permanent representative to the CSTO to another position and still there is no decree on the appointment of his successor.Is Soros Involved in Armenia's Affairs?It is not Pashinyan who actually plays the main role in muddying the waters between Moscow and Yerevan, Mikhailov believes:What's more, there are at least a dozen American dual-use laboratories in the territory of Armenia, Mikhailov stressed, adding that Russian inspectors weren't allowed there. "Armenia is already largely under the external control of the NATO bloc and the United States of America," he suggested.In addition to the US, France is trying to play a larger role in the region, too, the expert continued:"France everywhere supports Armenia and its actions. (…) France is fully making efforts to enter the region. It was the French peacekeepers that Pashinyan had in mind when he stated that if Russia can’t cope, they could invite 'other peacekeepers'," Mikhailov said.Why US Unlikely to Ensure Armenia's SecurityThe US-Armenian joint drills are largely symbolic and will do little if anything to really ensure peace and stability in Armenia, according to Stanislav Pritchin, senior research fellow at IMEMO RAS and associate professor at Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.Per Pritchin, Pashinyan's statements to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica are "demonstrative in nature" and aimed at showing the West that Yerevan is "an independent player" that is ready to "disagree" with Russia.However, one needs to keep in mind that Armenia does not have a particular strategic significance for the US in the South Caucasus, according to Pritchin. He doubts that Washington would deploy its peace-keepers to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan. There are still Russia's peacekeepers at the Russian military base in Gyumri and they are not leaving the region. At the same time, it raises questions whether the US would side with Yerevan on the issues concerning Nagorno-Karabakh, given that Turkiye – a US NATO ally – is supporting Azerbaijan, continued Pritchin. At the same time, Azerbaijan is supported by Israel, yet another Washington's long-term partner, he added.What About Armenia's NATO Membership?When it comes to Armenia's NATO membership prospective, it also looks bleak, because Ankara is unlikely to support this development, according to Pritchin.Meanwhile, Pashinyan plays the major role in the increasing tensions with Moscow, according to the scholar.

