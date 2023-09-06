https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russia-to-analyze-monitor-situation-with-armenian-us-drills--kremlin-1113150260.html

Russia to Analyze, Monitor Situation With Armenian-US Drills – Kremlin

Yerevan’s plans to hold joint Armenian-US military drills causes suspicion, especially in the current situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow will analyze this information and monitor developments.

"When it comes to the drills — of course, it causes concern, especially in the current situation. Therefore, we will deeply analyze this news and monitor the situation," Peskov told reporters.Earlier in the day the Armenian Defense Ministry said that joint military exercises with US "Eagle Partner 2023" will be held in Armenia from September 11-20."In the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise 'EAGLE PARTNER 2023' will be held from 11 to 20 September in Armenian, particularly in 'Zar' Training Center of the Peacekeeping Brigade and the N Training Center of the MoD. The exercise involves stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during peacekeeping mission," the ministry said in a statement.The drills aim at increasing "the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, as well as to increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for the planned NATO/PfP 'Operational Capabilities Concept' evaluation," the statement read."Within the framework of preparation for peacekeeping missions, units preparing for international peacekeeping operations frequently participate in similar joint exercises and trainings in partner countries," the ministry added.

