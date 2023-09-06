International
Russia, Turkiye Reach Agreement on Supply of 1Mln Tones of Grain
Russia and Turkiye have reached an agreement on the supply of one million tones of grain, and the discussion of technical details will begin in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.
black sea grain deal
russia
turkiye
alexander grushko
grain
grain exports
grain supply
"All fundamental agreements have been reached. We expect that in the near future we will begin discussions with all parties to work out all the technical aspects of the scheme of such supplies," Grushko told reporters, adding that the technical details include, among other issues, logistics and finances.
Russia, Turkiye Reach Agreement on Supply of 1Mln Tones of Grain

17:38 GMT 06.09.2023
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkiye have reached an agreement on the supply of one million tones of grain, and the discussion of technical details will begin in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.
"All fundamental agreements have been reached. We expect that in the near future we will begin discussions with all parties to work out all the technical aspects of the scheme of such supplies," Grushko told reporters, adding that the technical details include, among other issues, logistics and finances.
