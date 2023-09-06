https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russia-turkiye-reach-agreement-on-supply-of-1mln-tonnes-of-grain-1113157135.html
Russia, Turkiye Reach Agreement on Supply of 1Mln Tones of Grain
Russia and Turkiye have reached an agreement on the supply of one million tones of grain, and the discussion of technical details will begin in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.
"All fundamental agreements have been reached. We expect that in the near future we will begin discussions with all parties to work out all the technical aspects of the scheme of such supplies," Grushko told reporters, adding that the technical details include, among other issues, logistics and finances.
17:38 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 06.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkiye have reached an agreement on the supply of one million tones of grain, and the discussion of technical details will begin in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.