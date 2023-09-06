https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russias-air-defenses-down-ukrainian-drone-over-bryansk-region-1113144412.html

Russia's Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region

Russian air defenses have thwarted Kiev's attack by destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Wednesday.

"The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have foiled an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down over the Navlinsky district. There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz said on Telegram.Ukrainian troops have resorted to drone warfare, targeting civilian infrastructure, in the wake of their military setback. Experts stress that these drone attacks on Russian soil are purely a psychological crutch to prop up the weakened morale of Ukrainian soldiers and serve no meaningful military goal.

