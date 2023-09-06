https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/russias-air-defenses-down-ukrainian-drone-over-bryansk-region-1113144412.html
Russia's Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region
Russia's Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region
Russian air defenses have thwarted Kiev's attack by destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Wednesday.
2023-09-06T04:43+0000
2023-09-06T04:43+0000
2023-09-06T04:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_0:0:1068:600_1920x0_80_0_0_680b0f46450c9bd80b87fc637ab5cf21.jpg
"The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have foiled an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down over the Navlinsky district. There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz said on Telegram.Ukrainian troops have resorted to drone warfare, targeting civilian infrastructure, in the wake of their military setback. Experts stress that these drone attacks on Russian soil are purely a psychological crutch to prop up the weakened morale of Ukrainian soldiers and serve no meaningful military goal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/report-ukraine-paid-176m-for-faulty-drones-1113140648.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/cia-vet-us-aiding-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-russian-nuclear-power-plants-1113058316.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104568/05/1045680574_82:0:882:600_1920x0_80_0_0_fce41430a66af175f394f5469d853848.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism, drone terrorism
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism, drone terrorism
Russia's Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region
04:43 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 06.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian air defenses have thwarted Kiev's attack by destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Wednesday.
"The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have foiled an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down over the Navlinsky district. There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz said on Telegram.
Ukrainian troops have resorted to drone warfare
, targeting civilian infrastructure, in the wake of their military setback. Experts stress that these drone attacks on Russian soil are purely a psychological crutch to prop up the weakened morale of Ukrainian soldiers and serve no meaningful military goal.