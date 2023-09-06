International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region
Russian air defenses have thwarted Kiev's attack by destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Wednesday.
"The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have foiled an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down over the Navlinsky district. There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz said on Telegram.Ukrainian troops have resorted to drone warfare, targeting civilian infrastructure, in the wake of their military setback. Experts stress that these drone attacks on Russian soil are purely a psychological crutch to prop up the weakened morale of Ukrainian soldiers and serve no meaningful military goal.
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, drone warfare, ukrainian terrorism, drone terrorism
04:43 GMT 06.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -Russian air defenses have thwarted Kiev's attack by destroying a Ukrainian drone over the Navlinsky district of the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said early Wednesday.
"The air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have foiled an attack by Ukrainian terrorists. An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle has been shot down over the Navlinsky district. There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working at the site," Bogomaz said on Telegram.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Report: Ukraine Paid $17.6 Million for Faulty Drones
Yesterday, 23:00 GMT
Ukrainian troops have resorted to drone warfare, targeting civilian infrastructure, in the wake of their military setback. Experts stress that these drone attacks on Russian soil are purely a psychological crutch to prop up the weakened morale of Ukrainian soldiers and serve no meaningful military goal.
Analysis
CIA Vet: US Aiding Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Nuclear Power Plants
1 September, 18:29 GMT
