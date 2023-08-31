https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/why-did-wallace-resign-and-what-does-shapps-appointment-mean-for-ukraine-and-china-1113022879.html

Why Did Wallace Resign and What Does Shapps' Appointment Mean for Ukraine and China?

Ben Wallace has resigned as UK defense secretary, with Grant Shapps being quickly tapped to fill his shoes. What's behind the latest reshuffle within the Sunak government?

Ben Wallace informed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about his decision to step down on Thursday morning. Having summarized Britain's achievements during his tenure as security minister and at defense, Wallace wrote that he wants to "invest in the parts of life that I have neglected, and to explore new opportunities."Why Did Wallace Step Down?Wallace signaled his willingness to resign earlier this summer. Being known as a staunch supporter of Ukraine's militarization he, like many others in the West, could have been dissatisfied with the Kiev regime's botched counteroffensive.In his resignation letter, he doubled down on the necessity to boost the UK's defense funding: "I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defense was viewed as a discretionary spend by the government and savings were achieved by hollowing out."Former PM Boris Johnson immediately reacted to this resignation, saying that he was "Sad to see the departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine defense secretary who got so many calls right - especially on Ukraine.""Although Wallace is stepping down as Defense Secretary for personal and family reasons, and following his being blocked by the US for the job of heading NATO, he will be aware of the real situation inside Ukraine and Russia’s special military operation. His choosing to depart, when there was no likelihood of his being sacked, makes sure he will not be present if and when Ukraine collapses," the former British MP continued.Why Was Shapps Tapped?Grant Shapps is a Tory with a long career who has previously been transport, energy and zero-net secretary. Per the British conservative press, Shapps appears to be "one of the safest pairs of hands": he is loyal to Sunak and has proven to be a "capable" minister.When it comes to Shapps' defense credentials, the UK media noted that he "conveniently visited Kiev in the past week"; used to briefly serve as the chair of the Ukraine All-Party Parliamentary Group; and has been a member of the National Security Council. British journalists say that Shapps' military expertise is not as impressive as that of his predecessor and that his major merit is that he will do what the premier tells him.Under these circumstances, any excessively enthusiastic secretary of defense could have become a curse for the Sunak cabinet. However, per the UK press, "Shapps is likely to play ball."Where Does Shapps Stand on Ukraine and China?Wallace was famous for his fierce support for Ukraine and his successor is likely to follow the same script, according to the expert.When it comes to China the new defense appointee appears to be not against Chinese investments "when it's safe to do so" but has "a really clear-eyed view about China."Sunak's cabinet is hardly hawkish when it comes to China. Despite saying that Beijing represents a "challenge" to the world order, the UK prime minister is reportedly trying to fix Sino-British ties. PM Rishi Sunak and Chairman Xi Jinping may hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit, according to the British press. As Britain's economy faces difficulties, London cannot throw its longstanding relations with Beijing into a dustbin, international observers say.

