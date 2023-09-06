https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/white-house-rejects-ridiculous-claim-that-staffers-treat-biden-like-a-baby-1113141443.html

White House Rejects 'Ridiculous Claim' That Staffers Treat Biden 'Like a Baby'

Whitehouse Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said claims that President Biden is treated like a baby by White House staff are "ridiculous."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently said claims that US President Joe Biden is treated like a baby by White House staff are “ridiculous.”The comments came during a Tuesday press briefing after Jean-Pierre was asked about excerpts from a new White House biography by author Franklin Foer, titled The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.In the book, Foer writes that Biden complained to friends about being treated like a “toddler” after White House staffers had to walk back statements he made about Russian President Vladimir Putin.When asked why the White House staff treats the president of the United States like a baby, Jean-Pierre called the assertion “ridiculous.”The press secretary further added that the White House had seen the excerpts with more context and asserted that the quote was making the “opposite overall point” and lauded the value of his “experience and wisdom.”In March 2022 during a speech in Warsaw, Poland, Biden discussed the conflict in Ukraine. During his speech, he made comments about Putin that seemed to advocate for regime change, “for god’s sake this man cannot remain in power,” Biden proclaimed.White House officials quickly walked back the statement, claiming: “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors in the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”A late August poll indicated 75% of registered voters believe Biden is too old to run for a second term, including two-thirds of Democrats. Another poll showed 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for a second term, with half citing age as a major factor. Foer said during a media tour for the book that it "wouldn't be a total shock" if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.Biden has downplayed his age as an impediment to his performance as president. “I can't even say I guess how old I am, I can't even say the number. It doesn't register with me.”

