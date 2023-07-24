https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/biden-uses-note-cards-shorter-stairs-in-campaign-push-to-dash-concerns-over-age---reports-1112113087.html

Biden Uses Note Cards, Shorter Stairs in Campaign Push to Dash Concerns Over Age - Reports



US President Joe Biden’s campaign aides are trying to minimize risks of public mishaps involving the 80-year old leader amid his reelection bid, including through his use of note cards and shorter stairs to board Air Force One, an American news agency reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The team began working out measures to dispel concerns about the president's age after Biden tripped and fell over over a sandbag at a graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy last month, according to the media. After the incident, the president has more than doubled his use of the shorter stairs, the report added. Another indication of what might be an age-compensating measure is Biden skipping dinners with other leaders during the NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month and at the G20 summit in Bali last year, the agency said. On both occasions, the White House denied that the president's no-shows had anything to do with fatigue.

