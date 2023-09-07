International
Friction Among Nuclear Powers May Escalate into Open Conflict in Asia-Pacific - Russia's Deputy FM
Friction Among Nuclear Powers May Escalate into Open Conflict in Asia-Pacific - Russia's Deputy FM
BISHKEK (Sputnik) – The potential for conflict among nuclear powers could escalate into an open military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian... 07.09.2023, Sputnik International
"The military and political situation in the world continues to deteriorate. The amassed and duly unresolved potential for conflict, including the potential for conflict between nuclear powers, has already led to an extremely severe crisis in the Euro-Atlantic region, and it threatens to escalate into an open military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region," Ryabkov told a seminar on strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek.The senior diplomat added that the open military pressure on Russia is dangerously teetering on the brink of an armed conflict between global nuclear powers.
Friction Among Nuclear Powers May Escalate into Open Conflict in Asia-Pacific - Russia's Deputy FM

05:57 GMT 07.09.2023 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 07.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Joint StaffJapanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
© AP Photo / Joint Staff
BISHKEK (Sputnik) – The potential for conflict among nuclear powers could escalate into an open military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov cautioned on Thursday.
“The military and political situation in the world continues to deteriorate. The amassed and duly unresolved potential for conflict, including the potential for conflict between nuclear powers, has already led to an extremely severe crisis in the Euro-Atlantic region, and it threatens to escalate into an open military confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region," Ryabkov told a seminar on strengthening the nuclear nonproliferation regime in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek.
The senior diplomat added that the open military pressure on Russia is dangerously teetering on the brink of an armed conflict between global nuclear powers.
