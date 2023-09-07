https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/fsb-prevents-terrorist-attacks-ahead-of-elections-in-dpr-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-1113166953.html

FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs

Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Directorate for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have found a weapons cache in the city of Dokuchaievsk, which was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs ahead of the elections in the region for September 8-10, FSB has told Sputnik.

"The found cache was organized by one of the sabotage units of the Ukrainian armed formations and was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks ahead of the Single Voting Day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the press office of the FSB Directorate for the DPR said. The office added that 39 assault rifles, a sniper rifle, two machine guns, two RPO-A Shmel man-portable flamethrowers, a couple of RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 12 high-explosive incendiaries had been seized from the cache.

