International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/fsb-prevents-terrorist-attacks-ahead-of-elections-in-dpr-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-1113166953.html
FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs
FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs
Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Directorate for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have found a weapons cache in the city of Dokuchaievsk, which was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs ahead of the elections in the region for September 8-10, FSB has told Sputnik.
2023-09-07T04:32+0000
2023-09-07T04:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
dpr
russian federal security service (fsb)
rpg-7
terrorism
counter-terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The found cache was organized by one of the sabotage units of the Ukrainian armed formations and was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks ahead of the Single Voting Day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the press office of the FSB Directorate for the DPR said. The office added that 39 assault rifles, a sniper rifle, two machine guns, two RPO-A Shmel man-portable flamethrowers, a couple of RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 12 high-explosive incendiaries had been seized from the cache.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukraine-killed-izyum-residents-with-cluster-munitions-data-collected-by-hrw-shows-1113131913.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/ukraine-attempts-false-flag-op-during-iaea-inspector-rotation-at-zaporozhye-power-plant-1113026826.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian saboteurs, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian terror attacks
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian saboteurs, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian terror attacks

FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs

04:32 GMT 07.09.2023
© ФСБ РФ / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
FSB - Russian Security Service - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
© ФСБ РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Directorate for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have found a weapons cache in the city of Dokuchaievsk, which was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs ahead of the elections in the region for September 8-10, FSB has told Sputnik.
"The found cache was organized by one of the sabotage units of the Ukrainian armed formations and was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks ahead of the Single Voting Day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the press office of the FSB Directorate for the DPR said.
Consequences of a Ukrainian Cluster Munition Strike on Melitopol - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Killed Izyum Residents with Cluster Munitions, Data Collected by HRW Shows
5 September, 11:28 GMT
The office added that 39 assault rifles, a sniper rifle, two machine guns, two RPO-A Shmel man-portable flamethrowers, a couple of RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 12 high-explosive incendiaries had been seized from the cache.
The rotation of observers of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP 31.08.2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Attempts False Flag Op During IAEA Inspector Rotation at Zaporozhye Power Plant
31 August, 17:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала