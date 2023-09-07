https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/fsb-prevents-terrorist-attacks-ahead-of-elections-in-dpr-by-ukrainian-saboteurs-1113166953.html
FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs
FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs
Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Directorate for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have found a weapons cache in the city of Dokuchaievsk, which was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs ahead of the elections in the region for September 8-10, FSB has told Sputnik.
2023-09-07T04:32+0000
2023-09-07T04:32+0000
2023-09-07T04:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
dpr
russian federal security service (fsb)
rpg-7
terrorism
counter-terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The found cache was organized by one of the sabotage units of the Ukrainian armed formations and was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks ahead of the Single Voting Day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the press office of the FSB Directorate for the DPR said. The office added that 39 assault rifles, a sniper rifle, two machine guns, two RPO-A Shmel man-portable flamethrowers, a couple of RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 12 high-explosive incendiaries had been seized from the cache.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230905/ukraine-killed-izyum-residents-with-cluster-munitions-data-collected-by-hrw-shows-1113131913.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/ukraine-attempts-false-flag-op-during-iaea-inspector-rotation-at-zaporozhye-power-plant-1113026826.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian saboteurs, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian terror attacks
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian saboteurs, ukrainian terrorism, ukrainian terror attacks
FSB Prevents Terrorist Attacks Ahead of Elections in DPR by Ukrainian Saboteurs
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Employees of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Directorate for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have found a weapons cache in the city of Dokuchaievsk, which was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks by Ukrainian saboteurs ahead of the elections in the region for September 8-10, FSB has told Sputnik.
"The found cache was organized by one of the sabotage units of the Ukrainian armed formations
and was planned to be used to carry out terrorist attacks ahead of the Single Voting Day on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the press office of the FSB Directorate for the DPR said.
The office added that 39 assault rifles, a sniper rifle, two machine guns, two RPO-A Shmel man-portable flamethrowers, a couple of RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 12 high-explosive incendiaries had been seized from the cache.