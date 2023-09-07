Majority of Americans Believe Biden Involved in Son's Business Dealings – Poll

International
The majority, 61%, of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden had some degree of involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings while he was vice president, according to a poll released Thursday.
The poll also found that 42% of Americans believe Biden acted illegally, while 18% believe he acted unethically but not illegally. Biden has denied any involvement in his son’s business affairs. The nationwide poll was conducted by SSRS from August 25-31, shortly before Special Counsel David Weiss announced that he plans to indict Hunter on gun charges by the end of September, after an earlier plea agreement fell apart. Just over half, 55%, of respondents said that Biden acted inappropriately in regards to the investigation into his son.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The majority, 61%, of Americans believe that US President Joe Biden had some degree of involvement in his son Hunter’s business dealings while he was vice president, according to a poll released Thursday.
The poll also found that 42% of Americans believe Biden acted illegally, while 18% believe he acted unethically but not illegally. Biden has denied any involvement in his son’s business affairs.
The nationwide poll was conducted by SSRS from August 25-31, shortly before Special Counsel David Weiss announced that he plans to indict Hunter on gun charges by the end of September, after an earlier plea agreement fell apart.
Just over half, 55%, of respondents said that Biden acted inappropriately in regards to the investigation into his son.
