US House Panel Seeks ‘Evidence of Collusion’ Between Joe Biden and Hunter’s Business Partners

Since 2018, Hunter Biden has been under a spate of investigations into tax-related crimes, drug use, money laundering and illegal business dealings in foreign countries, including Ukraine and China.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who is leading Republican probes into Biden family finances, has expanded his request of the National Archives to seek more emails and documents from when Joe Biden served as vice president (VP) under Barack Obama.In particular, Comer asked for unredacted emails involving communications between the then-VP and business associates of his son Hunter’s now-dissolved firm Rosemont Seneca Partners and Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.Comer claimed that "[t]here is evidence of collusion in the efforts to spin media stories about Burisma’s corruption while Vice President Biden was publicly pushing an anti-corruption agenda in Ukraine."The remarks come a week after Comer said that the National Archives has thousands of emails and records linked to a pseudonym allegedly used by POTUS to discuss foreign business with his son Hunter Biden.Comer’s House committee earlier requested information from the National Archives on the Robert Peters email address, which Joe purportedly used as a pseudonymous means of communication.In a related development, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently floated the idea of congressional Republicans kicking off an impeachment probe into the elder Biden, adding that his actions are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry” based on the emerging evidence.Hunter Biden is in hot water as the House GOP probe looks into whether the POTUS’ son violated US laws when he engaged in financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s vice presidency between 2009 and 2017.The investigation in particular deals with the contents of the so-called “laptop from Hell,” including Hunter Biden’s naked photos and graphic videos that have been released since 2020, when the New York Post was the first to make several emails from the device public. The computer was allegedly abandoned by Hunter at a repair shop in Delaware.President Joe Biden has repeatedly dismissed any knowledge of his son’s business activities, recently claiming that Hunter “did nothing wrong.”

