Special Counsel May Indict Hunter Biden by End of September in Gun Charge Dispute
Special counsel David Weiss is planning to bring an indictment against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, by the end of this month, as revealed in court documents filed recently.
The development follows the appointment of David Weiss by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who tasked Weiss with investigating Hunter Biden after a plea deal between Hunter and federal prosecutors fell apart, pushing the case closer to trial.
Special counsel David Weiss is planning to bring an indictment
against Hunter Biden by the end of September, court documents filed on Wednesday have revealed.
The three-age filing comes in response to a gun possession case that saw Hunter accused of lying on a federal firearm form in which he indicated that he was not using drugs at the time. Officials did not outline which charges they intend to file in the case.
The form dates back to 2018, and comes in addition to an ongoing investigation into the Biden family's business dealings, which allegedly include a pay-to-play scheme involving both Hunter and his father, US President Joe Biden.
Prosecutors are arguing that officials must obtain a grand jury indictment by September 29, 2023, in line with the Speedy Trial Act.
The looming indictment comes weeks after an earlier plea deal in which Hunter Biden was allowed to completely avoid prison time collapsed in July. The agreement allowed the Biden son to also plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for being placed on probation.
Additionally, he agreed to a pretrial diversion on a separate gun charge, with the charge set to be dropped if he met certain conditions.
Hunter Biden's legal team has contended that prosecutors cannot file additional charges in the case, arguing that both sides had already come to an understanding through the since-trashed plea deal agreement that prosecutors cleared.
Weiss' team maintains that a probation officer's signature is necessary for ratification, which they claim did not occur in this case. Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, however, asserts that the signed and filed diversion agreement remains valid, and that Hunter has continued abide by the terms.
"Mr. Biden has been following and will continue to follow the conditions of that Agreement, which the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed and signed and informed the Court on July 20, 2023 that the Probation Office had agreed to and had recommended be put into effect," Hunter Biden's lawyers wrote in response to the special counsel's filing.
While the special counsel has hinted at bringing separate tax charges in California or Washington, DC, the timeline for these charges remains unclear. The dispute surrounding
Hunter Biden's legal troubles
continues to draw attention and speculation as the legal process unfolds.