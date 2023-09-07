https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/special-counsel-may-indict-hunter-biden-by-end-of-september-in-gun-charge-dispute-1113165715.html

Special Counsel May Indict Hunter Biden by End of September in Gun Charge Dispute

Special Counsel May Indict Hunter Biden by End of September in Gun Charge Dispute

Special counsel David Weiss is planning to bring an indictment against Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, by the end of this month, as revealed in court documents filed recently.

2023-09-07T04:10+0000

2023-09-07T04:10+0000

2023-09-07T04:08+0000

americas

us

2024 us presidential election

the hunter biden case

joe biden

merrick garland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d489ecfcb65305c774eb71d66242465d.jpg

Special counsel David Weiss is planning to bring an indictment against Hunter Biden by the end of September, court documents filed on Wednesday have revealed.The three-age filing comes in response to a gun possession case that saw Hunter accused of lying on a federal firearm form in which he indicated that he was not using drugs at the time. Officials did not outline which charges they intend to file in the case.The form dates back to 2018, and comes in addition to an ongoing investigation into the Biden family's business dealings, which allegedly include a pay-to-play scheme involving both Hunter and his father, US President Joe Biden.Prosecutors are arguing that officials must obtain a grand jury indictment by September 29, 2023, in line with the Speedy Trial Act. Hunter Biden's legal team has contended that prosecutors cannot file additional charges in the case, arguing that both sides had already come to an understanding through the since-trashed plea deal agreement that prosecutors cleared.Weiss' team maintains that a probation officer's signature is necessary for ratification, which they claim did not occur in this case. Biden attorney Abbe Lowell, however, asserts that the signed and filed diversion agreement remains valid, and that Hunter has continued abide by the terms.While the special counsel has hinted at bringing separate tax charges in California or Washington, DC, the timeline for these charges remains unclear. The dispute surrounding Hunter Biden's legal troubles continues to draw attention and speculation as the legal process unfolds.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/rough-country-ukraines-burisma-courted-hunter-biden-for-protection-amid-oligarch-feuds-1112973294.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

special counsel david weiss, hunter biden plea deal collapsed, hunter biden gun felony charges, hunter biden corruption case, will hunter biden be indicted, will david weiss indict hunter biden, will doj indict hunter biden