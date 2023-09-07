International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/pentagon-unveils-new-600mln-ukraine-package-includes-equipment-to-augment-air-defenses-1113187575.html
Pentagon Unveils New $600Mln Ukraine Package, Includes Equipment to Augment Air Defenses
Pentagon Unveils New $600Mln Ukraine Package, Includes Equipment to Augment Air Defenses
The United States announced a new $600 million security package for Ukraine to include munitions in addition to equipment augmenting air defenses, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
2023-09-07T18:56+0000
2023-09-07T19:02+0000
military
ukraine
pentagon
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_0:140:3090:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_f5022104733a7b6bdf8d3564add39036.jpg
"Today, the Department announced a new security assistance package through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine's battlefield needs. This $600 million package includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions and other capabilities," Singh said during a press briefing. The capabilities in the new announcement include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 105mm artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, mine clearing equipment, as well as support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities, the Pentagon said in a press release.Sabrina Singh also said that the US aims to have depleted uranium munitions arrive in Ukraine in time or when the Abrams tanks arrive there.The United States expects the first Abrams tanks to arrive in Ukraine later in September.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/how-us-media-learned-to-love-depleted-uranium-shells-amid-ukraine-counteroffensive-1113179148.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_201:0:2890:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_216d1da028aaa768b00e8eb7d7a633b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pentagon, ukraine, military package for ukraine, american money for ukraine, ukrainain crisis, war in ukraine
us, pentagon, ukraine, military package for ukraine, american money for ukraine, ukrainain crisis, war in ukraine

Pentagon Unveils New $600Mln Ukraine Package, Includes Equipment to Augment Air Defenses

18:56 GMT 07.09.2023 (Updated: 19:02 GMT 07.09.2023)
© AP PhotoThis is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States announced a new $600 million security package for Ukraine to include munitions in addition to equipment augmenting air defenses, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
"Today, the Department announced a new security assistance package through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine's battlefield needs. This $600 million package includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions and other capabilities," Singh said during a press briefing.
The capabilities in the new announcement include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 105mm artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, mine clearing equipment, as well as support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities, the Pentagon said in a press release.
Sabrina Singh also said that the US aims to have depleted uranium munitions arrive in Ukraine in time or when the Abrams tanks arrive there.
"The goal is to have the rounds there, specifically in time or when the tanks are [there]," Singh said during a press briefing.
US Army Spcl. Eli Butcher of Charlie Company, from the 1-22 Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, counts 25mm rounds of depleted uranium ammunition, 11 February, 2004, at his base in Tikrit, 180 km (110 miles) north of Baghdad - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
World
How US Media Learned to Love Depleted Uranium Shells Amid Ukraine Counteroffensive
15:58 GMT
The United States expects the first Abrams tanks to arrive in Ukraine later in September.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала