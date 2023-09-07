https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/pentagon-unveils-new-600mln-ukraine-package-includes-equipment-to-augment-air-defenses-1113187575.html
Pentagon Unveils New $600Mln Ukraine Package, Includes Equipment to Augment Air Defenses
The United States announced a new $600 million security package for Ukraine to include munitions in addition to equipment augmenting air defenses, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
"Today, the Department announced a new security assistance package through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine's battlefield needs. This $600 million package includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions and other capabilities," Singh said during a press briefing. The capabilities in the new announcement include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 105mm artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, mine clearing equipment, as well as support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities, the Pentagon said in a press release.Sabrina Singh also said that the US aims to have depleted uranium munitions arrive in Ukraine in time or when the Abrams tanks arrive there.The United States expects the first Abrams tanks to arrive in Ukraine later in September.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States announced a new $600 million security package for Ukraine to include munitions in addition to equipment augmenting air defenses, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.
"Today, the Department announced a new security assistance package
through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to support Ukraine's battlefield needs. This $600 million package includes equipment to augment Ukraine's air defenses, artillery munitions and other capabilities," Singh said during a press briefing.
The capabilities in the new announcement include equipment to sustain and integrate Ukraine's air defense systems, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 105mm artillery rounds, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare equipment, demolition munitions for obstacle clearing, mine clearing equipment, as well as support and equipment for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities, the Pentagon said in a press release.
Sabrina Singh also said that the US aims to have depleted uranium munitions arrive in Ukraine
in time or when the Abrams tanks arrive there.
"The goal is to have the rounds there, specifically in time or when the tanks are [there]," Singh said during a press briefing.
The United States expects the first Abrams tanks to arrive in Ukraine later in September.