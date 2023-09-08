https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/bidens-anti-mining-policies-leave-critical-us-mineral-supply-chains-at-risk---congressman-1113192461.html

Biden’s Anti-Mining Policies Leave Critical US Mineral Supply Chains at Risk - Congressman

US supply chains for minerals critical to national security remain vulnerable due to the Biden White House's lack of support for domestic mining initiatives, Rep. Paul Gosar told Sputnik.

The United States is over 50% import reliant on 43 of 50 minerals deemed critical to security, 11 of which China is the primary import source, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium, metals the US needs to make semiconductors and renewable energy technologies, went into effect on August 1. The measures, showcasing China's critical mineral dominance, were imposed in retaliation to Biden administration restrictions on Chinese technology. "Today, the United States relies on China to meet most of our demand for minerals. That’s because China controls nearly two-thirds of the world’s critical mineral supply," Gosar said. Gosar said President Joe Biden is "hellbent" on stopping mining in the United States. Several of the Biden administration's policies hinder domestic critical mineral production, limiting progress towards independence and risking supply chain disruptions, he added. The United States needs to focus on bolstering domestic production of critical minerals given the global challenges US supply chains face, including scarcity, sourcing and the threat posed by international monopolies, Gosar said. Gosar explained that projects like Twin Metals in Minnesota and Resolution Copper in Arizona can provide desperately needed minerals for the United States, including copper, nickel, cobalt and tellurium, which are essential for electric vehicles, solar panels and many defense-related technologies. The Biden administration canceled federal mineral leases for Twin Metals in Minnesota, which is a subsidiary of Chilean mining company Antofagasta. The Biden administration also halted the finalization of the environmental impact statement for Arizona's Resolution Copper project, which is stuck in court challenges launched by tribal groups. Several solutions exist to end US dependence on foreign supply of critical minerals including improving the mine permitting process, he added. China recognizes the importance of critical minerals and is acting to protect its economy and military while the United States, under Biden, is not doing enough, Gosar said. He added that China’s restrictions on US access to germanium and gallium only worsen the national security threat created by Biden’s push to eliminate domestic mineral production. The Biden administration said it has attempted to secure US supply chains of key green metals, including by investing nearly $3 billion to boost production of materials required to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage.

