https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/bidens-anti-mining-policies-leave-critical-us-mineral-supply-chains-at-risk---congressman-1113192461.html
Biden’s Anti-Mining Policies Leave Critical US Mineral Supply Chains at Risk - Congressman
Biden’s Anti-Mining Policies Leave Critical US Mineral Supply Chains at Risk - Congressman
US supply chains for minerals critical to national security remain vulnerable due to the Biden White House's lack of support for domestic mining initiatives, Rep. Paul Gosar told Sputnik.
2023-09-08T02:23+0000
2023-09-08T02:23+0000
2023-09-08T02:21+0000
americas
joe biden
paul gosar
china
minnesota
arizona
us geological survey (usgs)
minerals
mining industry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104403/09/1044030900_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_8b28153a8bcfd21fc13c5037baa57038.jpg
The United States is over 50% import reliant on 43 of 50 minerals deemed critical to security, 11 of which China is the primary import source, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium, metals the US needs to make semiconductors and renewable energy technologies, went into effect on August 1. The measures, showcasing China's critical mineral dominance, were imposed in retaliation to Biden administration restrictions on Chinese technology. "Today, the United States relies on China to meet most of our demand for minerals. That’s because China controls nearly two-thirds of the world’s critical mineral supply," Gosar said. Gosar said President Joe Biden is "hellbent" on stopping mining in the United States. Several of the Biden administration's policies hinder domestic critical mineral production, limiting progress towards independence and risking supply chain disruptions, he added. The United States needs to focus on bolstering domestic production of critical minerals given the global challenges US supply chains face, including scarcity, sourcing and the threat posed by international monopolies, Gosar said. Gosar explained that projects like Twin Metals in Minnesota and Resolution Copper in Arizona can provide desperately needed minerals for the United States, including copper, nickel, cobalt and tellurium, which are essential for electric vehicles, solar panels and many defense-related technologies. The Biden administration canceled federal mineral leases for Twin Metals in Minnesota, which is a subsidiary of Chilean mining company Antofagasta. The Biden administration also halted the finalization of the environmental impact statement for Arizona's Resolution Copper project, which is stuck in court challenges launched by tribal groups. Several solutions exist to end US dependence on foreign supply of critical minerals including improving the mine permitting process, he added. China recognizes the importance of critical minerals and is acting to protect its economy and military while the United States, under Biden, is not doing enough, Gosar said. He added that China’s restrictions on US access to germanium and gallium only worsen the national security threat created by Biden’s push to eliminate domestic mineral production. The Biden administration said it has attempted to secure US supply chains of key green metals, including by investing nearly $3 billion to boost production of materials required to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/venezuelas-army-evicts-over-11000-illegal-miners-from-yapacana-national-park-1113143974.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/crunch-deep-sea-mining-talks-resume-amid-growing-global-hunger-for-rare-minerals-1111790993.html
americas
china
minnesota
arizona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104403/09/1044030900_57:0:945:666_1920x0_80_0_0_b11b8674eef1fb377d7dcdf5fcada239.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us supply chains, critical minerals, national security, paul gosar, domestic mining initiatives,
us supply chains, critical minerals, national security, paul gosar, domestic mining initiatives,
Biden’s Anti-Mining Policies Leave Critical US Mineral Supply Chains at Risk - Congressman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US supply chains for minerals critical to national security remain vulnerable, and reliant on China and other foreign sources, due to the Biden administration's lack of support for domestic mining initiatives, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik.
The United States is over 50% import reliant on 43 of 50 minerals deemed critical to security, 11 of which China is the primary import source, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Chinese export controls on gallium and germanium, metals the US needs to make semiconductors and renewable energy technologies, went into effect on August 1.
The measures, showcasing China's critical mineral dominance, were imposed in retaliation to Biden administration restrictions on Chinese technology.
"Today, the United States relies on China to meet most of our demand for minerals. That’s because China controls nearly two-thirds of the world’s critical mineral supply," Gosar said.
"Despite growing demand for minerals and America’s dangerous reliance on China for minerals, the anti-mining actions by the Biden administration hurt America’s economy, threaten our national security, and push mineral production abroad."
Gosar said President Joe Biden is "hellbent" on stopping mining in the United States. Several of the Biden administration's policies hinder domestic critical mineral production, limiting progress towards independence and risking supply chain disruptions, he added.
The United States needs to focus on bolstering domestic production of critical minerals given the global challenges US supply chains face, including scarcity, sourcing and the threat posed by international monopolies, Gosar said.
Gosar explained that projects like Twin Metals in Minnesota and Resolution Copper in Arizona can provide desperately needed minerals for the United States, including copper, nickel, cobalt and tellurium, which are essential for electric vehicles, solar panels and many defense-related technologies.
The Biden administration canceled federal mineral leases for Twin Metals in Minnesota, which is a subsidiary of Chilean mining company Antofagasta. The Biden administration also halted the finalization of the environmental impact statement for Arizona's Resolution Copper project, which is stuck in court challenges launched by tribal groups.
"For too long, American mining has been lapped by foreign countries," Gosar said. "If these critical minerals are not produced domestically, they will be mined in other nations, some openly hostile to the United States and others that have notoriously poor human rights and environmental standards."
Several solutions exist to end US dependence on foreign supply of critical minerals including improving the mine permitting process, he added.
China recognizes the importance of critical minerals and is acting to protect its economy and military while the United States, under Biden, is not doing enough, Gosar said. He added that China’s restrictions on US access to germanium and gallium only worsen the national security threat created by Biden’s push to eliminate domestic mineral production.
The Biden administration said it has attempted to secure US supply chains of key green metals, including by investing nearly $3 billion to boost production of materials required to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage.