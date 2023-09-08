https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/blinkens-remarks-on-success-of-kievs-counteroffensive-fiction---zaporozhye-official-1113196114.html

Blinken’s Remarks on Success of Kiev's Counteroffensive 'Fiction' - Zaporozhye Official

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks about the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive are nothing but false claims, while Kiev is succeeding only in wasting the lives of its citizens, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, Blinken said that Washington had noticed "good progress" in Kiev’s counteroffensive. He noted that Ukraine has become a gray zone into which billions of dollars are poured and where Western elites are making money. "The West and the leaders of the gang of drug addicts and Nazis [Ukrainian government] are doing business on the death of the people of the post-Ukrainian space," Rogov added. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed. Since the start of the counteroffensive attempt, Ukrainian forces have only managed to penetrate Russian defenses near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. On Tuesday, he noted that Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.

