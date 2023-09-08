https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/blinkens-remarks-on-success-of-kievs-counteroffensive-fiction---zaporozhye-official-1113196114.html
Blinken’s Remarks on Success of Kiev's Counteroffensive 'Fiction' - Zaporozhye Official
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks about the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive are nothing but false claims, while Kiev is succeeding only in wasting the lives of its citizens, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.
He noted that Ukraine has become a gray zone into which billions of dollars are poured and where Western elites are making money. "The West and the leaders of the gang of drug addicts and Nazis [Ukrainian government] are doing business on the death of the people of the post-Ukrainian space," Rogov added. The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed. Since the start of the counteroffensive attempt, Ukrainian forces have only managed to penetrate Russian defenses near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. On Tuesday, he noted that Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.
On Wednesday, Blinken said that Washington had noticed "good progress" in Kiev’s counteroffensive
.
"All this is nothing but fiction. If there is any progress, it is in the theft and laundering of Western money, including that of US taxpayers, which is being thrown into a black hole to keep the regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky in power," Rogov said.
He noted that Ukraine has become a gray zone into which billions of dollars are poured and where Western elites are making money.
"The West and the leaders of the gang of drug addicts and Nazis [Ukrainian government] are doing business on the death of the people of the post-Ukrainian space," Rogov added.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on June 4. Kiev has thrown into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed.
Since the start of the counteroffensive attempt, Ukrainian forces have only managed to penetrate Russian defenses near the village of Rabotino in Zaporozhye, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. On Tuesday, he noted that Kiev had lost more than 66,000 troops and 7,600 pieces of military equipment since the beginning of the counteroffensive.