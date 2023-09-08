https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/gas-futures-in-europe-up-by-86-nearing-400-per-1000-cubic-meters-1113195152.html

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 8.6%, Nearing $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Gas futures in Europe increased by 8.6%, approaching $400 per 1,000 cubic meters after media reports about the start of strikes at Chevron's LNG plants in Australia, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Friday.

October futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $393.6 per 1,000 cubic meters (+8.6%). As of 06:10 GMT, they were trading at $389.4 (+7.4%). On Thursday, Chevron told Sputnik that strikes will begin on September 8 at 05:00 GMT. British media, in turn, reported, citing a company representatives, that negotiations between Chevron and Australian LNG unions ended without agreement, adding that strikes will start as scheduled.The strike is occurring at the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facilities, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year. The Offshore Alliance, the union behind the industrial action, alleges that Chevron would ultimately agree to raise wages – but only after suffering billions of dollars in revenue losses.

