International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/gas-futures-in-europe-up-by-86-nearing-400-per-1000-cubic-meters-1113195152.html
Gas Futures in Europe Up by 8.6%, Nearing $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Gas Futures in Europe Up by 8.6%, Nearing $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Gas futures in Europe increased by 8.6%, approaching $400 per 1,000 cubic meters after media reports about the start of strikes at Chevron's LNG plants in Australia, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Friday.
2023-09-08T06:52+0000
2023-09-08T08:00+0000
energy crisis in europe
chevron
liquefied natural gas (lng)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg
October futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $393.6 per 1,000 cubic meters (+8.6%). As of 06:10 GMT, they were trading at $389.4 (+7.4%). On Thursday, Chevron told Sputnik that strikes will begin on September 8 at 05:00 GMT. British media, in turn, reported, citing a company representatives, that negotiations between Chevron and Australian LNG unions ended without agreement, adding that strikes will start as scheduled.The strike is occurring at the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facilities, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year. The Offshore Alliance, the union behind the industrial action, alleges that Chevron would ultimately agree to raise wages – but only after suffering billions of dollars in revenue losses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/eu-to-face-electricity-shortage-in-winter-1113116545.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_041a9394ee0e1afa0ba28c86e69b1337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy crisis in europe, chevron, lng, gas price europe
energy crisis in europe, chevron, lng, gas price europe

Gas Futures in Europe Up by 8.6%, Nearing $400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

06:52 GMT 08.09.2023 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 08.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankGas pipeline
Gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe increased by 8.6%, approaching $400 per 1,000 cubic meters after media reports about the start of strikes at Chevron's LNG plants in Australia, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Friday.
October futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $393.6 per 1,000 cubic meters (+8.6%). As of 06:10 GMT, they were trading at $389.4 (+7.4%).
Smoke rises from the nuclear power plant of Nerckarwestheim in Neckarwestheim, Germany, on Aug. 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief
4 September, 17:54 GMT
On Thursday, Chevron told Sputnik that strikes will begin on September 8 at 05:00 GMT. British media, in turn, reported, citing a company representatives, that negotiations between Chevron and Australian LNG unions ended without agreement, adding that strikes will start as scheduled.
The strike is occurring at the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facilities, which contributed roughly 7% to global LNG supplies last year.
The Offshore Alliance, the union behind the industrial action, alleges that Chevron would ultimately agree to raise wages – but only after suffering billions of dollars in revenue losses.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала