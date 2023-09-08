https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/how-russian-grain-exports-changed-1113176614.html

How Russian Grain Exports Changed

Despite Western sanctions Russian grain export has been growing. Over the year, Russia has increased the amount of grain supplied to other countries reaching the 60 mln tons point, according to the data published by the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.

While the West goes insane declaring a global food crisis while simultaneously imposing unlawful sanctions on one of the main global food exporters, Russia has been enhancing bilateral ties with nations across the globe, developing new trade routes, and working for mutual benefit.Following the global decline in production over the COVID-19 period, Russia has successfully recovered and is now setting new records in food production.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about the largest grain exporter in the world:

