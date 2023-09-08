https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/putin-congratulates-russians-on-80th-anniversary-of-donbass-liberation-from-nazis-1113204657.html

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the nation on the anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders. The leader stressed that September 8, 1943 is an important and momentous date in the country's history.

2023-09-08T14:52+0000

2023-09-08T14:52+0000

2023-09-08T14:52+0000

russia

vladimir putin

donbass

russia

nazi

donetsk

nazi germany

video

great patriotic war

nazis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113204434_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3a6e2c7c8bea2484528bd2ab01dedc3.jpg

"This day, 80 years ago, the legendary, unconquered Donbass - a century-old stronghold of Russia, a land of hard workers, warriors, a rich and generous region - was liberated from the Nazi invaders. Its resources were of colossal importance to the enemy, to seize them was one of the goals of the German attack on the Soviet Union. And the Nazis did everything to keep the Donetsk Steppes for themselves, to force people to work for the war machine of the Third Reich," Putin stated.The president noted that the fascists faced fierce resistance from the population in the occupied territories. The inhabitants of Donbass resisted the invaders for 700 days, enduring Nazi abuse. However, Soviet soldiers, having performed feats beyond human capabilities, liberated the region, the Russian leader emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/forgotten-angels-how-ukrainian-forces-killed-donbass-children-1112191317.html

donbass

russia

donetsk

nazi germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia marks 80th anniversary of Donbass’ liberation from Nazi occupation Russia marks 80th anniversary of Donbass’ liberation from Nazi occupation 2023-09-08T14:52+0000 true PT1M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, unbreakable donbass, unconquered donbass, legendary donbass, no nazis on donbass, donbass without nazis, wwii, ww2, great patriotic war, nazi germany, fight against nazi, nazis, heroic russians, soviet soldiers, russian soldiers, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian neonazis, ukrainian neo-nazis, us for nazis, us for ukrainian neonazis, us for ukrainian neo-nazis, us for nazism, us for neonazism, us for neo-nazism