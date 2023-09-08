International
Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis
Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the nation on the anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders. The leader stressed that September 8, 1943 is an important and momentous date in the country's history.
"This day, 80 years ago, the legendary, unconquered Donbass - a century-old stronghold of Russia, a land of hard workers, warriors, a rich and generous region - was liberated from the Nazi invaders. Its resources were of colossal importance to the enemy, to seize them was one of the goals of the German attack on the Soviet Union. And the Nazis did everything to keep the Donetsk Steppes for themselves, to force people to work for the war machine of the Third Reich," Putin stated.The president noted that the fascists faced fierce resistance from the population in the occupied territories. The inhabitants of Donbass resisted the invaders for 700 days, enduring Nazi abuse. However, Soviet soldiers, having performed feats beyond human capabilities, liberated the region, the Russian leader emphasized.
Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the nation on the anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from Nazi invaders. The leader stressed that September 8, 1943, is an important and momentous date in the country's history.
"This day, 80 years ago, the legendary, unconquered Donbass - a century-old stronghold of Russia, a land of hard workers, warriors, a rich and generous region - was liberated from the Nazi invaders. Its resources were of colossal importance to the enemy, to seize them was one of the goals of the German attack on the Soviet Union. And the Nazis did everything to keep the Donetsk Steppes for themselves, to force people to work for the war machine of the Third Reich," Putin stated.
The president noted that the fascists faced fierce resistance from the population in the occupied territories. The inhabitants of Donbass resisted the invaders for 700 days, enduring Nazi abuse. However, Soviet soldiers, having performed feats beyond human capabilities, liberated the region, the Russian leader emphasized.

"This is a reflection of our Russia - an unbreakable country with historic identity and spiritual traditions, a state faithful to the legacy of ancestors. I cordially congratulate the residents of the Donetsk People's Republic, all citizens of Russia on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders," Putin said in his message.

