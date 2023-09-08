https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/putin-congratulates-russians-on-80th-anniversary-of-donbass-liberation-from-nazis-1113204657.html
Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis
Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the nation on the anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from the Nazi invaders. The leader stressed that September 8, 1943 is an important and momentous date in the country's history.
2023-09-08T14:52+0000
2023-09-08T14:52+0000
2023-09-08T14:52+0000
russia
vladimir putin
donbass
russia
nazi
donetsk
nazi germany
video
great patriotic war
nazis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113204434_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f3a6e2c7c8bea2484528bd2ab01dedc3.jpg
"This day, 80 years ago, the legendary, unconquered Donbass - a century-old stronghold of Russia, a land of hard workers, warriors, a rich and generous region - was liberated from the Nazi invaders. Its resources were of colossal importance to the enemy, to seize them was one of the goals of the German attack on the Soviet Union. And the Nazis did everything to keep the Donetsk Steppes for themselves, to force people to work for the war machine of the Third Reich," Putin stated.The president noted that the fascists faced fierce resistance from the population in the occupied territories. The inhabitants of Donbass resisted the invaders for 700 days, enduring Nazi abuse. However, Soviet soldiers, having performed feats beyond human capabilities, liberated the region, the Russian leader emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/forgotten-angels-how-ukrainian-forces-killed-donbass-children-1112191317.html
donbass
russia
donetsk
nazi germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113204434_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8dfd92ee51f2f78703eeb2c4bff0c959.jpg
Russia marks 80th anniversary of Donbass’ liberation from Nazi occupation
Russia marks 80th anniversary of Donbass’ liberation from Nazi occupation
2023-09-08T14:52+0000
true
PT1M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donbass, unbreakable donbass, unconquered donbass, legendary donbass, no nazis on donbass, donbass without nazis, wwii, ww2, great patriotic war, nazi germany, fight against nazi, nazis, heroic russians, soviet soldiers, russian soldiers, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian neonazis, ukrainian neo-nazis, us for nazis, us for ukrainian neonazis, us for ukrainian neo-nazis, us for nazism, us for neonazism, us for neo-nazism
donbass, unbreakable donbass, unconquered donbass, legendary donbass, no nazis on donbass, donbass without nazis, wwii, ww2, great patriotic war, nazi germany, fight against nazi, nazis, heroic russians, soviet soldiers, russian soldiers, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian neonazis, ukrainian neo-nazis, us for nazis, us for ukrainian neonazis, us for ukrainian neo-nazis, us for nazism, us for neonazism, us for neo-nazism
Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Donbass' Liberation From Nazis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the nation on the anniversary of the liberation of Donbass from Nazi invaders. The leader stressed that September 8, 1943, is an important and momentous date in the country's history.