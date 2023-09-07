https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/us-congress-flouts-own-laws-to-arm-ukrainian-nazis-1113173426.html

US Congress Flouts Own Laws to Arm Ukrainian Nazis

The liberal Biden administrations military aid to Ukraine has won it the unlikely support of US neo-Nazi groups. But Rachel Blevins said state security agencies had been in league with such extremists for almost a decade.

The US Congress is breaking laws it made itself by voting to arm the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, a political correspondent has said.Last weekend saw a few dozen members of the Blood Tribe neo-Nazi group, led by former US Marine Christopher 'The Hammer' Pohlhaus, march on the Disney World theme park in Florida.Polhaus surprised reporters by endorsing sitting President Joe Biden over his likely rival Donald Trump in the 2024 elections — on the basis that Biden "sends rockets to Ukraine" to arm fellow Nazis there.Independent journalist Rachel Blevins told Sputnik that the US Congress had flouted its own legislation by approving funds to arm Ukraine since the start of Russia's military de-Nazification operation in February 2022."A couple of years passed and at least a few people in the US were looking around and going, 'wait a second, are we funding neo-Nazis in Ukraine?'," she continued. "And so in 2018, Congress issued their own ban on it, which is kind of insane when you think about it, that Congress has to come along and tell themselves to stop funding neo-Nazis in Ukraine."The correspondent noted that despite the Biden administration's stated intention to crack down on domestic extremists, Saturday's Blood Tribe rally went ahead without any response from local or federal law enforcement.Polhaus' support for Biden over his Ukraine policy was "just an insane sentiment when you think about it," she added. "This guy is wearing a swastika necklace and then right behind him, also doing Heil Hitler salutes, is this other guy named who goes by the name Boneface. His face is covered in tattoos.""Boneface," whose real name is Kent McLellan, was recently exposed by conservative independent journalist Laura Loomer as an asset of the Central Intelligence Agency after she unearthed a video interview with him in Ukrainian.* Right Sector is an extremist group banned in Russia.For more incisive commentary on the news stories the mainstream media cover-up, tune in to our Sputnik News show The Critical Hour.

ukraine

