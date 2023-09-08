International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russian-budgets-non-oil-gas-revenues-in-august-up-by-565-year-on-year-1113198588.html
Russian Budget's Non-Oil, Gas Revenues in August Up by 56.5% Year-on-Year
Russian Budget's Non-Oil, Gas Revenues in August Up by 56.5% Year-on-Year
Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in August amounted to 1.82 trillion rubles ($18.6 billion), marking a 56.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.
2023-09-08T10:12+0000
2023-09-08T10:12+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian oil shipments
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_0:11:2990:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_bf22c45c86f90bbb7c6667c5b51f3518.jpg
"At the end of the last month of summer, they [non-oil and gas revenues] exceeded 1.82 trillion rubles. This is 56.5% more than last year," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year.At the same time, oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget has been significantly outpacing those of the last year since September despite external pressure, the government head added.The Russian budget has been executed with $2.3 billion (230 billion rubles) surplus in August, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed."At the end of August, the federal budget was executed with a surplus. It amounted to about 230 billion rubles. The consolidated balance of the regions was approximately another 140 billion rubles," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year, adding that a significant increase in non-oil and gas revenues lead to these figures.The prime minister added that this year’s execution of budget is expected with deficit at 2% of GDP.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russian-fuel-energy-industry-working-very-well-despite-all-sanctions---putin-1113117999.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/putin-saudi-crown-prince-note-cut-in-oil-production-will-stabilize-market---kremlin-1113148989.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_259:0:2990:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3df92962a29e847942e6487b00ae72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, russian oil, russian gas, russian budget
russian economy under sanctions, russian oil, russian gas, russian budget

Russian Budget's Non-Oil, Gas Revenues in August Up by 56.5% Year-on-Year

10:12 GMT 08.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia.
An oil pumpjack is seen in Almetyevsk District, Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in August amounted to 1.82 trillion rubles ($18.6 billion), marking a 56.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.
"At the end of the last month of summer, they [non-oil and gas revenues] exceeded 1.82 trillion rubles. This is 56.5% more than last year," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year.
LNG plant in Russian Far East - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2023
Russia
Russian Fuel, Energy Industry Working Very Well Despite All Sanctions - Putin
4 September, 18:23 GMT
At the same time, oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget has been significantly outpacing those of the last year since September despite external pressure, the government head added.
The Russian budget has been executed with $2.3 billion (230 billion rubles) surplus in August, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed.
"At the end of August, the federal budget was executed with a surplus. It amounted to about 230 billion rubles. The consolidated balance of the regions was approximately another 140 billion rubles," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year, adding that a significant increase in non-oil and gas revenues lead to these figures.
May 30, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with then-Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
Economy
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Note Cut in Oil Production Will Stabilize Market - Kremlin
6 September, 09:51 GMT
The prime minister added that this year’s execution of budget is expected with deficit at 2% of GDP.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала