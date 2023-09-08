https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russian-budgets-non-oil-gas-revenues-in-august-up-by-565-year-on-year-1113198588.html
Russian Budget's Non-Oil, Gas Revenues in August Up by 56.5% Year-on-Year
Russian Budget's Non-Oil, Gas Revenues in August Up by 56.5% Year-on-Year
Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in August amounted to 1.82 trillion rubles ($18.6 billion), marking a 56.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.
2023-09-08T10:12+0000
2023-09-08T10:12+0000
2023-09-08T10:12+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian oil shipments
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_0:11:2990:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_bf22c45c86f90bbb7c6667c5b51f3518.jpg
"At the end of the last month of summer, they [non-oil and gas revenues] exceeded 1.82 trillion rubles. This is 56.5% more than last year," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year.At the same time, oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget has been significantly outpacing those of the last year since September despite external pressure, the government head added.The Russian budget has been executed with $2.3 billion (230 billion rubles) surplus in August, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed."At the end of August, the federal budget was executed with a surplus. It amounted to about 230 billion rubles. The consolidated balance of the regions was approximately another 140 billion rubles," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year, adding that a significant increase in non-oil and gas revenues lead to these figures.The prime minister added that this year’s execution of budget is expected with deficit at 2% of GDP.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russian-fuel-energy-industry-working-very-well-despite-all-sanctions---putin-1113117999.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/putin-saudi-crown-prince-note-cut-in-oil-production-will-stabilize-market---kremlin-1113148989.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0c/1104045331_259:0:2990:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3df92962a29e847942e6487b00ae72.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, russian oil, russian gas, russian budget
russian economy under sanctions, russian oil, russian gas, russian budget
Russian Budget's Non-Oil, Gas Revenues in August Up by 56.5% Year-on-Year
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Non-oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget in August amounted to 1.82 trillion rubles ($18.6 billion), marking a 56.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.
"At the end of the last month of summer, they [non-oil and gas revenues] exceeded 1.82 trillion rubles. This is 56.5% more than last year," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year.
At the same time, oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget
has been significantly outpacing those of the last year since September despite external pressure, the government head added.
The Russian budget has been executed with $2.3 billion (230 billion rubles) surplus in August, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed.
"At the end of August, the federal budget was executed with a surplus. It amounted to about 230 billion rubles. The consolidated balance of the regions was approximately another 140 billion rubles," Mishustin said at a meeting on draft federal budget for the next year, adding that a significant increase in non-oil and gas revenues lead to these figures.
The prime minister added that this year’s execution of budget is expected with deficit at 2% of GDP.