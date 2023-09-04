https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russian-fuel-energy-industry-working-very-well-despite-all-sanctions---putin-1113117999.html

Russian Fuel, Energy Industry Working Very Well Despite All Sanctions - Putin

Russian Fuel, Energy Industry Working Very Well Despite All Sanctions - Putin

The Russian fuel and energy industry is working very well, is protected from external shocks and retains key positions in this sphere despite all sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

2023-09-04T18:23+0000

2023-09-04T18:23+0000

2023-09-04T18:54+0000

russia

liquefied natural gas (lng)

vladimir putin

russia

murmansk

siberia

russian economy under sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16174/05/161740576_0:1273:2000:2398_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab59f32a0f40bc7a3791129f93f54b7.jpg

"In general, in the current difficult conditions, Russia not only confirms its energy self-sufficiency, independence, and protection from external shocks, but also occupies key positions in the global energy sector. Without any exaggeration, we work confidently and self-sufficiently," the president stated at a meeting on the implementation of the Murmansk liquefied natural gas (LNG) project. Russia's fuel and energy sector should contribute to protecting the interests of the country's economy, the needs of all consumers and tackling the issues of accessibility and prevention of serious price hikes which should be constantly monitored, Putin added.Moreover, Russia is considering the possibility of accelerating the construction of the Far Eastern route, as well as the main Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, the president stated.The Power of Siberia is a gas pipeline operated by Russian state-owned company Gazprom that is a part of the eastern gas route from Siberia to China.The Power of Siberia 2 is a planned gas pipeline that is to contribute to Russian gas exports to China through Mongolia. The construction is expected to start in 2024, according to a statement by Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai on July 18, 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html

russia

murmansk

siberia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian liquefied natural gas, liquefied natural gas, russian gas, liquefied gas, russian gas export, gas export, pipeline gas, lng imports, lng exports, russian lng, power of siberia, russian gas pipeline, gas pipeline, far eastern route