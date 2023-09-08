https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russian-dairy-caviar-in-great-demand-on-turkish-market---russian-export-center-1113198332.html

Russian Dairy, Caviar in Great Demand on Turkish Market - Russian Export Center

Russian Dairy, Caviar in Great Demand on Turkish Market - Russian Export Center

The Turkish market has a great demand for dairy, caviar and food "innovations" from Russia, the head of the international cooperation division of the Russian Export Center, Jabbori Najibullo, told Sputnik.

2023-09-08T09:44+0000

2023-09-08T09:44+0000

2023-09-08T09:44+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

russian export center jsc (rec)

turkiye

exports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15571/43/155714316_0:404:3543:2397_1920x0_80_0_0_c142f777edb372afdca6497662d5c03d.jpg

Over 30 unique Russian agricultural companies, each representing a different sector, are taking part in the WorldFood exhibition in Istanbul, Najibullo said on the event's sidelines. "[We have presented] the production that is of interest [to Turkish consumers] — caviar, plant-based meat and other innovations in the food sector," he said. Najibullo added that Russian companies at the exhibition covered everything that is traditionally in high demand in Turkiye. "Here we have manufacturers of both finished products — tea, beverages, confectionery — and a number of companies representing dairy products. A great emphasis is placed on companies producing grain, legumes and other crops," the division's head said. Turkiye is an important partner for Russian exporters and a hub for promoting Russian business in other countries of the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Najibullo said, adding that on the exhibition's first day alone, Russian entrepreneurs held over 100 business-to-business meetings with partners not only from Turkiye, but also from other countries. The 31st WorldFood international food exhibition is being held in the Turkish capital from September 6-9. It brings together retailers, food producers and suppliers from the Middle East, China, the CIS countries, and others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/how-russian-grain-exports-changed-1113176614.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/putin-russia-among-worlds-top-five-economies-overtakes-germany-in-purchasing-power-parity-1112792881.html

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, russian exports, russian export center, caviar