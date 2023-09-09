https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/g20-leaders-say-had-different-views-on-ukraine-conflict-during-summit-discussions-1113233236.html

G20 Leaders Say Had Different Views on Ukraine Conflict During Summit Discussions

The G20 leaders said in the New Delhi Summit Declaration on Saturday they had different views on and assessments of the Ukraine conflict during discussions of the issue, while jointly calling for respect for the UN Charter.

At the same time, leaders of the world's major economies reiterated that all nations should act in full accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, in particular when it comes to the Ukraine conflict. They also noted that the G20 is not the platform to "resolve geopolitical and security issues," despite the fact such issues have a significant impact on the global economy. The Group of 20 also said that "today's era must not be of war." The G20 members additionally called for a reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) "to improve all its functions through an inclusive member-driven process" and create "a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024."The G20 countries welcome the African Union as a new permanent member and are confident that its inclusion in the group will facilitate solving global problems, the G20 leaders said in the declaration.Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the African Union in the G20.The G20 members will also support the African Union in its aspirations under Agenda 2063 and its efforts to ensure industrialization in Africa, the declaration added.The G20 leaders called in the New Delhi Summit declaration on Saturday for the full, timely and effective implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, including ensuring the supply of Russian fertilizers.The G20 leaders also stated that they are committed to strengthening global food security and affordable nutrition for all.

