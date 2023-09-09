G20 Leaders Say Had Different Views on Ukraine Conflict During Summit Discussions
12:04 GMT 09.09.2023 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 09.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciFrom left, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G20 leaders said in the New Delhi Summit Declaration on Saturday they had different views on and assessments of the Ukraine conflict during discussions of the issue, while jointly calling for respect for the UN Charter.
At the same time, leaders of the world's major economies reiterated that all nations should act in full accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, in particular when it comes to the Ukraine conflict.
They also noted that the G20 is not the platform to "resolve geopolitical and security issues," despite the fact such issues have a significant impact on the global economy.
"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the declaration read.
The Group of 20 also said that "today's era must not be of war."
The G20 members additionally called for a reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) "to improve all its functions through an inclusive member-driven process" and create "a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024."
The G20 countries welcome the African Union as a new permanent member and are confident that its inclusion in the group will facilitate solving global problems, the G20 leaders said in the declaration.
Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the African Union in the G20.
"We welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and strongly believe that inclusion of the African Union into the G20 will significantly contribute to addressing the global challenges of our time," the declaration read.
The G20 members will also support the African Union in its aspirations under Agenda 2063 and its efforts to ensure industrialization in Africa, the declaration added.
The G20 leaders called in the New Delhi Summit declaration on Saturday for the full, timely and effective implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, including ensuring the supply of Russian fertilizers.
"We appreciate the efforts of Turkiye and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements ... and call for their full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine," the declaration read.
The G20 leaders also stated that they are committed to strengthening global food security and affordable nutrition for all.