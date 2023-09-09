LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 of G20 Summit in New Delhi

Biden to Talk About Ukraine Conflict, Its Impact at First G20 Session - White House

US President Joe Biden will talk about the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on other countries at the upcoming first session of the G20 summit in India, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said at a briefing.

"President Biden will use this session to highlight how Russia's brutal war on Ukraine is harming many of the countries in that room and their neighbors," Finer said, speaking about the first session with Biden's participation at the G20 summit.