International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/live-updates-day-1-of-g20-summit-in-new-delhi-1113226554.html
LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 of G20 Summit in New Delhi
LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 of G20 Summit in New Delhi
The top-level summit in New Delhi from Saturday to Sunday gathered the 20 member states as well as nine other states, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Maurituis, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore.
2023-09-09T09:39+0000
2023-09-09T09:40+0000
world
g20 summit
g20 summit 2023
new delhi
g20
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113226325_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ed5f56cf87d1f237219bd21a21c3f140.jpg
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/09/1113226325_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efe9c63eab886a47528415a0e770c9b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
g20 summit, summit in new delhi, g20 summit, g-20 summit, g20 summit 2023, 2023 g20 summit,
g20 summit, summit in new delhi, g20 summit, g-20 summit, g20 summit 2023, 2023 g20 summit,
A government-employed driver eats a meal at the main venue of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 of G20 Summit in New Delhi

09:39 GMT 09.09.2023 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 09.09.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9-10, adopting a face-to-face format. All G20 member countries along with nine additional countries have been invited to attend.
The ongoing summit taking place in New Delhi is a remarkable gathering of leaders from twenty member states and an additional nine states: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Singapore.
India has assumed chairmanship of the G20 since December 1, 2022.
Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while China is being represented by Premier Li Qiang.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to stay updated on the latest developments.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
10:09 GMT 09.09.2023
New Delhi Declaration at G20 Summit Adopted – Indian Prime Minister
"Because of our team's hard work, and with your support, there is a consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit declaration," Narendra Modi said. "I announce the adoption of the declaration."
09:59 GMT 09.09.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Takes Part in G20 Plenary Session
09:46 GMT 09.09.2023
Biden to Talk About Ukraine Conflict, Its Impact at First G20 Session - White House
US President Joe Biden will talk about the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on other countries at the upcoming first session of the G20 summit in India, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said at a briefing.
"President Biden will use this session to highlight how Russia's brutal war on Ukraine is harming many of the countries in that room and their neighbors," Finer said, speaking about the first session with Biden's participation at the G20 summit.
09:45 GMT 09.09.2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
World
Modi Announces Inclusion of African Union to G20 as Permanent Member
06:07 GMT
09:44 GMT 09.09.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is greeted by Indian PM Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
World
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit
05:29 GMT
09:44 GMT 09.09.2023
India Replaced With Bharat on Modi's Nameplate at G20 Session
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the first session of the G20 Summit in New Delhi using a country nameplate that reads Bharat, the official Hindu name for the country, instead of India.
Murmu's decision to use the country's name in Hindi and the possibility of its renaming have angered opposition parties, many of which joined a newly formed I.N.D.I.A. bloc (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) to contest the 2024 elections.
At the same time, Modi held a cabinet meeting this week to discuss preparations for the G20 Summit and instructed his ministers to refrain from debating a possible renaming of India to Bharat, people familiar with the matter told Indian newspaper Hindustan Times.
09:42 GMT 09.09.2023
Pedestrians walk next to a G20 India summit logo ahead of its commencement in New Delhi on September 3, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
World
Is the G20 Obsolete in an Increasingly Multipolar World?
04:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала