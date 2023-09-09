LIVE UPDATES: Day 1 of G20 Summit in New Delhi

The ongoing summit taking place in New Delhi is a remarkable gathering of leaders from twenty member states and an additional nine states: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Singapore.
India has assumed chairmanship of the G20 since December 1, 2022.
Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while China is being represented by Premier Li Qiang.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to stay updated on the latest developments.