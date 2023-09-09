https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/morocco-earthquake-death-toll-reportedly-exceeds-1000-1113234495.html

Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Reportedly Exceeds 1,000

Morocco Earthquake Death Toll Reportedly Exceeds 1,000

The number of victims of Friday's earthquake in Morocco reached 1,037, another 1,204 people were injured, according to the kingdom's television citing data of the Moroccan Interior Ministry.

The number of victims of the quake has reached 1,037, with another 1,204 people injured, according to local television, citing data from the Moroccan Interior Ministry.Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the quake stood at 820, with another 672 people injured.The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in Morocco almost 80 kilometers from Marrakesh late on Friday. The quake occurred on the western edge of the Alpine-Himalayan belt that runs through Morocco, Spain, Italy, Greece, Afghanistan and India.Algeria to Open Airspace for Aid Flights to MoroccoAlgeria has decided to open its airspace for flights delivering humanitarian aid to Morocco and carrying people injured in the country's earthquake, according to the office of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The Algerian authorities "expressed their full readiness to provide humanitarian aid and all material and human capacities in solidarity with the Moroccan people," the statement from the president's office reads.World Leaders Offer Condolences to MoroccoRussian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to King of Morocco Mohammed VI over the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.The president also noted that Russia shares the grief of the friendly people of Morocco.Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday expressed his condolences to Morocco's King Mohammed VI over the earthquake, which killed and injured hundreds of people. The UK is ready to provide Morocco with the necessary assistance following the massive earthquake, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday. Algeria expressed its condolences to the Moroccans affected by the devastating earthquake in the south of the kingdom and to the families of the victims, according to a communique of the Foreign Ministry of the North African country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed his condolences over the natural disaster in the African country. The Spanish Foreign Ministry also sent its condolences to Morocco. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the people of Morocco. Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been lining up in Morocco to donate blood for those injured in the devastating earthquake.

