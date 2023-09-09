https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russia-repels-56-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-7-days---mod-1113231973.html

Russia Repels 56 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past 7 Days - MoD

The Russian armed forces repelled 56 attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction in the past seven days, with Kiev losing over 2,100 soldiers, 23 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"During the past week, 56 attacks by Ukrainian troops were repelled in the Donetsk direction thanks to the competent actions of the units of the Southern group of Russian troops, as a result of which over 2,100 servicepeople, 23 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 45 vehicles, as well as 30 field artillery pieces were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. Another 2,075 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated in the Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions, with 27 tanks and armored vehicles, including a UK Challenger tank and 25 vehicles destroyed, the ministry said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian losses in the Kupyansk and Kherson directions amounted to about 780 troops and eight armored vehicles, as well as 15 howitzers, the ministry added. In the Liman direction, Ukrainian forces lost more than 450 soldiers, as well as 13 armored vehicles and seven howitzers, the ministry said. The Russian armed forces also carried out six air strikes, disrupting the work of strategic radio-technical reconnaissance systems, as well as logistical support of Ukrainian troop groups in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions.

