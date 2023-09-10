https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/the-west-fails-to-make-ukraine-key-topic-at-g20-summit---lavrov--1113249059.html

West Fails to Make Ukraine Key Topic at G20 Summit - Lavrov

West Fails to Make Ukraine Key Topic at G20 Summit - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western countries failed to "Ukrainianize" the agenda of the G20 summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western countries failed to "Ukrainianize" the agenda of the G20 summit.Russia was not mentioned in any clause of the G20 final declaration, the top Russian diplomat added.G20 Summit Becomes Success As Group Undergoing Internal ReformThe G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi has become a success, while the Group is undergoing an internal reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.He also noted that the G20 summit in India will provide a positive impetus to the reform of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization.He added that if quotas and votes are divided fairly within the IMF, the United States will lose its veto power.Lavrov also praised India's work on the G20 final declaration.

