West Fails to Make Ukraine Key Topic at G20 Summit - Lavrov
West Fails to Make Ukraine Key Topic at G20 Summit - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western countries failed to "Ukrainianize" the agenda of the G20 summit.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western countries failed to "Ukrainianize" the agenda of the G20 summit.Russia was not mentioned in any clause of the G20 final declaration, the top Russian diplomat added.G20 Summit Becomes Success As Group Undergoing Internal ReformThe G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi has become a success, while the Group is undergoing an internal reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.He also noted that the G20 summit in India will provide a positive impetus to the reform of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization.He added that if quotas and votes are divided fairly within the IMF, the United States will lose its veto power.Lavrov also praised India's work on the G20 final declaration.
West Fails to Make Ukraine Key Topic at G20 Summit - Lavrov

09:07 GMT 10.09.2023 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 10.09.2023)
The G20 Summit is taking place in New Delhi on September 9-10 in a face-to-face format. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western countries failed to "Ukrainianize" the agenda of the G20 summit.
"Largely due to such a consolidated position of the global South in defense of its legitimate interests, it was possible to prevent the success of the West's attempt to Ukrainianize the entire agenda again to the detriment of the discussion of urgent tasks of developing countries," the minister said after the G20 summit in New Delhi.
Russia was not mentioned in any clause of the G20 final declaration, the top Russian diplomat added.

G20 Summit Becomes Success As Group Undergoing Internal Reform

The G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi has become a success, while the Group is undergoing an internal reform, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"The summit is an unconditional success, for the Indian presidency, for all of us. The G20 is undergoing an internal reform. This was reflected in the significant activation of G20 members representing the Global South," Lavrov said during the press conference.
He also noted that the G20 summit in India will provide a positive impetus to the reform of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization.
"The summit, of course, will give a very serious impetus, a positive impetus to reform of both the IMF and the World Trade Organization," the minister said.
He added that if quotas and votes are divided fairly within the IMF, the United States will lose its veto power.
Lavrov also praised India's work on the G20 final declaration.
