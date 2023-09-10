https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/hansi-flick-dismissed-as-head-coach-of-german-football-team-1113261365.html

Hansi Flick Dismissed as Head Coach of German Football Team

The management of the German Football Association (DFB) said on Sunday it had decided to dismiss national football team head coach Hansi Flick, as well as his assistants Marcus Sorg and Danny Rohl.

On Saturday, the German national team suffered a crushing defeat by Japan with a score of 1-4 in a home friendly match. After the match, German national team managing director Rudi Voller called the national team's performance "shame." Voller will now serve as the acting head coach of the German national team during the friendly match against France scheduled to take place in the German city of Dortmund on September 12. He previously served as head coach of the national team from 2000 to 2004, leading the team to the final of the 2002 World Cup. Flick had been in charge of the German national team since May 2021 and it was under his leadership that the German team failed to advance out of the group at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Germany is the host country for Euro 2024, so the national team will only play friendlies before the tournament. Germany's winless streak now stands at five matches. The Germans last defeated Peru with a score of 2-0 on March 25. Since then, they have suffered four defeats and secured a draw against Ukraine (3-3).

