LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of G20 Summit in New Delhi

The 18th top-level G20 summit, chaired by India, is taking place in New Delhi on September 9-10, with Russia being represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On the second day of the G20 summit in the Indian capital, global leaders will continue discussions after making several major announcements to address the "global trust deficit," climate change, and economic issues. The top-level event's second day will also see several bilateral meetings in New Delhi.

The third session of the summit, entitled One Future, will be held at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

Also, world leaders will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat in Delhi.

On Saturday, the G20 leaders adopted the New Delhi Summit Declaration, which garnered a 100% consensus on all development and geopolitical issues.