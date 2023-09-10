International
LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of G20 Summit in New Delhi
LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of G20 Summit in New Delhi
On the second day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, world leaders will continue discussions after making several major announcements to address the "global trust deficit," climate change, and economic issues. The day will also see several bilateral meetings in the national capital.
LIVE UPDATES: Day Two of G20 Summit in New Delhi

Being updated
The 18th top-level G20 summit, chaired by India, is taking place in New Delhi on September 9-10, with Russia being represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
On the second day of the G20 summit in the Indian capital, global leaders will continue discussions after making several major announcements to address the "global trust deficit," climate change, and economic issues. The top-level event's second day will also see several bilateral meetings in New Delhi.
The third session of the summit, entitled One Future, will be held at the venue, followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.
Also, world leaders will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat in Delhi.
On Saturday, the G20 leaders adopted the New Delhi Summit Declaration, which garnered a 100% consensus on all development and geopolitical issues.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to stay updated on the latest developments.
06:12 GMT 10.09.2023
Sputnik's Analysis of the G20 Summit's First Day Results
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov representing Russia at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
World
G20 Split Over Ukraine Sign of Battle Between US Unipolarity, Rising Multipolar World Order
Yesterday, 19:36 GMT
06:03 GMT 10.09.2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Presents Sergey Lavrov With Beige Scarf
