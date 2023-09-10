International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russian-aircraft-destroyed-3-ukrainian-boats-near-zmeiny-island---mod-1113243792.html
Russian Aircraft Destroy 3 Ukrainian Boats Near Zmeiny (Snake) Island
Russian Aircraft Destroy 3 Ukrainian Boats Near Zmeiny (Snake) Island
Russian naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three boats with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zmeiny Island, which were heading toward Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2023-09-10T04:23+0000
2023-09-10T04:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
ukraine
russia
crimea
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg
“This night, in the western part of the Black Sea water area, northeast of Zmeiny (Snake) Island, naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three US-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, traveling in the direction of the Crimean coast,” the ministry said.Ukraine has suffered very significant losses in the conflict with Russia, especially during its so-called counteroffensive in the past three months, which has resulted in tens of thousands of soldiers killed and wounded as well as hundreds of units of military equipment destroyed, according to reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/russia-repels-56-ukrainian-attacks-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-7-days---mod-1113231973.html
ukraine
russia
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_55:0:2570:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_bc537efe895c089af241737a255d71ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian naval aviation, black sea fleet, zmeiny island, armed forces of ukraine
russian naval aviation, black sea fleet, zmeiny island, armed forces of ukraine

Russian Aircraft Destroy 3 Ukrainian Boats Near Zmeiny (Snake) Island

04:23 GMT 10.09.2023 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 10.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergei Orlov / Go to the mediabankRussian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo.
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet taking off from an airfield. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Orlov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three boats with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zmeiny (Snake) Island, which were heading toward Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“This night, in the western part of the Black Sea water area, northeast of Zmeiny (Snake) Island, naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three US-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, traveling in the direction of the Crimean coast,” the ministry said.
Russian servicemen of the Western Military District uses an artillery compass - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Repels 56 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past 7 Days - MoD
Yesterday, 11:09 GMT
Ukraine has suffered very significant losses in the conflict with Russia, especially during its so-called counteroffensive in the past three months, which has resulted in tens of thousands of soldiers killed and wounded as well as hundreds of units of military equipment destroyed, according to reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала