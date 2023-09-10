https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/russian-aircraft-destroyed-3-ukrainian-boats-near-zmeiny-island---mod-1113243792.html

Russian Aircraft Destroy 3 Ukrainian Boats Near Zmeiny (Snake) Island

Russian naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three boats with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zmeiny Island, which were heading toward Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“This night, in the western part of the Black Sea water area, northeast of Zmeiny (Snake) Island, naval aviation aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three US-made Willard Sea Force high-speed military boats with landing groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, traveling in the direction of the Crimean coast,” the ministry said.Ukraine has suffered very significant losses in the conflict with Russia, especially during its so-called counteroffensive in the past three months, which has resulted in tens of thousands of soldiers killed and wounded as well as hundreds of units of military equipment destroyed, according to reports.

