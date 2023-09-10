https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/ukraine-loses-340-troops-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions---mod-1113255389.html

Ukraine Loses 340 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 340 troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, with the Russian army repelling eight attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the fighting [in the Donetsk direction], the enemy lost up to 260 troops, two armored combat vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 80 troops, two armed vehicles and two pickups, the ministry stated. Moreover, in the Black Sea region, the Russian naval aviation detected and destroyed three US-made speedboats with Ukrainian landing groups, resulting in the loss of 36 servicepeople for Kiev, the ministry added.

