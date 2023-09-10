International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses 340 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions - MoD
Ukraine Loses 340 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 340 troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, with the Russian army repelling eight attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the fighting [in the Donetsk direction], the enemy lost up to 260 troops, two armored combat vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said. In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 80 troops, two armed vehicles and two pickups, the ministry stated. Moreover, in the Black Sea region, the Russian naval aviation detected and destroyed three US-made speedboats with Ukrainian landing groups, resulting in the loss of 36 servicepeople for Kiev, the ministry added.
12:52 GMT 10.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 340 troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, with the Russian army repelling eight attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the fighting [in the Donetsk direction], the enemy lost up to 260 troops, two armored combat vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said.
In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 80 troops, two armed vehicles and two pickups, the ministry stated.
Moreover, in the Black Sea region, the Russian naval aviation detected and destroyed three US-made speedboats with Ukrainian landing groups, resulting in the loss of 36 servicepeople for Kiev, the ministry added.
