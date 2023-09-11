https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/chinas-xi-calls-for-boosting-chinese-armed-forces-military-capacities---defense-ministry-1113269592.html

China's Xi Calls for Boosting Chinese Armed Forces' Military Capacities - Defense Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for boosting the capacities of the national army, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[Xi called for] improving the quality and level of combat readiness, increasing training in key and complex issues, as well as strengthening new combat abilities," the defense ministry said in a statement. The Chinese leader also noted the importance of comprehensive strengthening of "party building" within the armed forces and of maintaining a high degree of integrity, unity, security and stability of the troops. China is holding a joint ground forces exercise with Singapore from late August until mid-September to strengthen practical cooperation between both states' armies and increase the level of real combat training of the troops.

