China's Xi Calls for Boosting Chinese Armed Forces' Military Capacities - Defense Ministry
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for boosting the capacities of the national army, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"[Xi called for] improving the quality and level of combat readiness, increasing training in key and complex issues, as well as strengthening new combat abilities," the defense ministry said in a statement. The Chinese leader also noted the importance of comprehensive strengthening of "party building" within the armed forces and of maintaining a high degree of integrity, unity, security and stability of the troops. China is holding a joint ground forces exercise with Singapore from late August until mid-September to strengthen practical cooperation between both states' armies and increase the level of real combat training of the troops.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for boosting the capacities of the national army, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"[Xi called for] improving the quality and level of combat readiness, increasing training in key and complex issues, as well as strengthening new combat abilities," the defense ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese leader also noted the importance of comprehensive strengthening of "party building" within the armed forces and of maintaining a high degree of integrity, unity, security and stability of the troops.
China is holding a joint ground forces exercise
with Singapore from late August until mid-September to strengthen practical cooperation between both states' armies and increase the level of real combat training of the troops.