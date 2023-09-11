https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/incumbent-moscow-mayor-sobyanin-re-elected----election-commission-1113270998.html
Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Re-Elected - Election Commission
Sergey Sobyanin, the incumbent mayor of Moscow, won the mayoral election with 76.39% of votes after the election commission processed 100% of the protocols, according to the data of Russia's Central Election Commission, issued on Monday.
"Sergey Sobyanin [United Russia party], the number of votes – 2,499,114, 76.39%. Leonid Zyuganov [The Communist Party of the Russian Federation], the number of votes – 265,374, 8.11%," the data showed. At the same time, deputy chairman of the Russian the parliament's lower house from the Liberal Democratic Party, Boris Chernyshov, received 5.6%, while Vladislav Davankov from the New People centre-right party secured 5.34%. Local elections took place across Russia over the weekend.On October 21, 2010, on the recommendation of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Sergey Sobyanin was appointed by the Moscow City Duma as the Mayor of Moscow for five years.Under Sobyanin's leadership, the territory of the capital grew by 2.5 times. As a result, two new districts were created: Troitsky and Novomoskovsky.Since 2011, the Moscow metro network has also grown one and a half times. In 2017, Sobyanin approved the program of housing renovation in Moscow. In 2018, the Moscow Mayor's program "My District" was launched in the capital, aimed at the comprehensive development of each district of the city. On August 17, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took part in the launch ceremony for passenger traffic on Moscow Central Diameter 3, which improved the transportation situation in 24 districts of Moscow and four cities in the Moscow region.
Incumbent Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Re-Elected - Election Commission
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sergey Sobyanin, the incumbent mayor of Moscow, won the mayoral election with 76.39% of votes after the election commission processed 100% of the protocols, according to the data of Russia's Central Election Commission, issued on Monday.
"Sergey Sobyanin [United Russia party], the number of votes – 2,499,114, 76.39%. Leonid Zyuganov [The Communist Party of the Russian Federation], the number of votes – 265,374, 8.11%," the data showed.
At the same time, deputy chairman of the Russian the parliament's lower house from the Liberal Democratic Party, Boris Chernyshov, received 5.6%, while Vladislav Davankov from the New People centre-right party secured 5.34%.
Local elections
took place across Russia over the weekend.
On October 21, 2010, on the recommendation of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Sergey Sobyanin
was appointed by the Moscow City Duma as the Mayor of Moscow for five years.
Under Sobyanin's leadership, the territory of the capital grew by 2.5 times. As a result, two new districts were created: Troitsky and Novomoskovsky.
Since 2011, the Moscow metro network has also grown one and a half times. In 2017, Sobyanin approved the program of housing renovation in Moscow. In 2018, the Moscow Mayor's program "My District" was launched in the capital, aimed at the comprehensive development of each district of the city.
On August 17, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took part in the launch ceremony for passenger traffic on Moscow Central Diameter 3, which improved the transportation situation in 24 districts of Moscow and four cities in the Moscow region.