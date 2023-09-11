International
North Korean Leader Kim to Visit Russia in Coming Days at President Putin's Invitation
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Repel Attack Near Rabotino, Ukraine Lost up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow
Russian Forces Repel Attack Near Rabotino, Ukraine Lost up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow
The Russian military has repelled a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, and Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Russian military has repelled a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, and Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday. "In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops … repelled an attack … in the area of ​​the village of Rabotino, the Zaporozhye Region. Up to 145 Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, three cars and a UK-made Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, the Russian forces also repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction, where Ukraine lost up to 200 military both killed and wounded, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers.
Russian Forces Repel Attack Near Rabotino, Ukraine Lost up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow

10:54 GMT 11.09.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit stands guard by a UAZ truck mounted with a DShK machine gun as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A Russian serviceman of a mobile anti-aircraft unit stands guard by a UAZ truck mounted with a DShK machine gun as he is on combat duty for repelling attacks of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up its military and financial aid.
The Russian military has repelled a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, and Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops … repelled an attack … in the area of ​​the village of Rabotino, the Zaporozhye Region. Up to 145 Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, three cars and a UK-made Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the Russian forces also repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction, where Ukraine lost up to 200 military both killed and wounded, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers.
