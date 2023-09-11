https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/russian-forces-repel-attack-near-rabotino-ukraine-lost-up-to-145-soldiers---moscow-1113276651.html
Russian Forces Repel Attack Near Rabotino, Ukraine Lost up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow
The Russian military has repelled a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, and Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Russian military has repelled a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, and Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday. "In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian grouping of troops … repelled an attack … in the area of the village of Rabotino, the Zaporozhye Region. Up to 145 Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, three cars and a UK-made Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, the Russian forces also repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction, where Ukraine lost up to 200 military both killed and wounded, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up its military and financial aid.
The Russian military has repelled a Ukrainian attack near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, and Kiev has lost up to 145 soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"In the Zaporozhye direction
, units of the Russian grouping of troops … repelled an attack … in the area of the village of Rabotino, the Zaporozhye Region. Up to 145 Ukrainian military personnel, two tanks, three cars and a UK-made Stormer HVM anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the Russian forces also repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction, where Ukraine lost up to 200 military both killed and wounded, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 160 soldiers.