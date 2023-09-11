https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/ukraine-attacks-novaya-kakhovka-city-left-without-power---local-administration-1113270308.html

Ukraine Attacks Novaya Kakhovka, City Left Without Power - Local Administration

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region at night, there were no casualties, but the city was left without power, the Novaya Kakhovka urban district administration said on Monday.

"Last night, Ukrainian militants launched a massive attack on Novaya Kakhovka. There is currently no power supply in the city. The electricity went out at night during the shelling," the administration wrote on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties. One of the shells fell on the territory of the city water utility, and another one on the of an ambulance station, the administration added.Early on June 6, Ukrainian troops launched a series of strikes on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, destroying its upper part. The destruction led to an uncontrollable release of water from the Kakhovka Reservoir and the flooding of some areas of the Kherson Region downstream of the Dnepr River. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the plant destruction a barbaric act by the Kiev regime and noted that it led to a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Kiev regime blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant as it weakened its positions in the Kherson direction, transferring troops from there to the offensive area.

