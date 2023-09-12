LIVE UPDATES: Russian President Putin Attends Plenary Session at Eastern Economic Forum 2023

Putin Says Sees No Insurmountable Problems With Ruble Exchange Rate

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he does not see any insurmountable problems and difficulties as regards the ruble exchange rate.

"I don't think that there are insurmountable problems and difficulties there," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok when commenting on the current ruble exchange rate.

The president added that all factors affecting the exchange rate are manageable.

Putin also stated that the decision by the Bank of Russia to raise the key rate was timely and aimed at reducing inflationary risks.