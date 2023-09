LIVE UPDATES: Russian President Putin Attends Plenary Session at Eastern Economic Forum 2023

Global Economy Continues to Change Primarily Because West Destroying System of Financial Relations - Putin

The global economy continues to change primarily because the West is destroying the system of financial relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We know well, we see how the global economy has changed in recent years and continues to change, including due to the fact that some countries, primarily Western ones, with their own hands are destroying the system of financial, trade, economic relations, which they themselves created in many ways," Putin said at the plenary session of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the restriction of payments in dollars prompted all countries to think about payments in national currencies, trust in the West is undermined. Logistics chains for the supply of goods are almost restored today, this is also due to the exchange rate, Putin added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in the global economy stimulated work in the Far East.

"We started [work on infrastructure development in the Far East] a long time ago, but in recent years, what is happening in the global economy, of course, has stimulated our work in this Far Eastern direction," Putin said.