LIVE UPDATES: Russian President Putin Attends Plenary Session at Eastern Economic Forum 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Russian President Putin Attends Plenary Session at Eastern Economic Forum 2023
On September 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vladivostok, where he will participate in the Eastern Economic Forum and hold a number of meetings and conferences.
Being updated
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok between 10 and 13 September.
On 11 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vladivostok, where he is due to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum and hold a number of meetings and conferences.
On Tuesday, Putin is addressing the plenary session of the EEF with Lao Vice-President Pany Yathotou. Before that, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing.
Meetings with heads of foreign delegations will be held on the sidelines of the forum. The program will be concluded with the President's address with the chairmen of the main sessions of the forum.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Russia
07:24 GMT 12.09.2023
US Jumped Into Last Car When Agreed on Economic Corridor From India, But Project Itself is Beneficial to Russia - Putin
07:03 GMT 12.09.2023
Putin Calls Seizure of Russia's Legally Earned Assets Abroad 'Beyond Pale'
The seizure of Russia's legally earned assets abroad is beyond the pale, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"The seizure of legally earned assets [abroad], you know it's not my assets, it's assets of our companies, businessmen, is simply beyond the pale," Putin said.
07:00 GMT 12.09.2023
Putin Says Sees No Insurmountable Problems With Ruble Exchange Rate
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he does not see any insurmountable problems and difficulties as regards the ruble exchange rate.
"I don't think that there are insurmountable problems and difficulties there," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok when commenting on the current ruble exchange rate.
The president added that all factors affecting the exchange rate are manageable.
Putin also stated that the decision by the Bank of Russia to raise the key rate was timely and aimed at reducing inflationary risks.
06:30 GMT 12.09.2023
Putin Addressed Businessmen Facing Pressure in The West: It is Safer and Better to Invest Capital in Russia
06:26 GMT 12.09.2023
Putin: LNG Production in Arctic Should Triple By 2030
Russia will create new LNG lines at the bases of the Murmansk center for gas production in Arctic fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that this will strengthen the country's technological sovereignty.
"By 2030, LNG production in Russia's Arctic zone should triple (up to 64 million tonnes per year). In this regard, a fundamental decision was made to launch new LNG lines at the Murmansk center for work in Arctic fields. Of course, this will make a huge contribution to the development of our northern regions, to strengthening the technological sovereignty of Russia," Putin said at the plenary session of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
06:14 GMT 12.09.2023
Russia's Trade With Countries of Asia-Pacific Increased By 13.7% Last Year, Grew By Another 18.3% Over 1st Half Of 2023 - Putin
Russia's trade with countries of the Asia-Pacific region increased by 13.7% in 2022 and grew by another 18.3% over the first half of 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Last year, Russia's trade with countries of the Asia-Pacific region increased by 13.7%, while growing by another 18.3% over the first half of this year," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok.
The president added that Russia expects to continue trade cooperation with this region since the potential of this partnership "is impossible to overestimate."
06:13 GMT 12.09.2023
List of States Ready to Cooperate Not According to Western Patterns, But For Humanity, Expanding Amid Destruction of Financial System By West - Putin
It is important that a list of countries that are ready to cooperate not according to Western patterns, but for all humanity, is expanding against this backdrop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Vladimir Putin said that the US "crushes" allies and partners, it has no friends, only its own interests, this is a continuation of the well-known British formula.
06:10 GMT 12.09.2023
Global Economy Continues to Change Primarily Because West Destroying System of Financial Relations - Putin
The global economy continues to change primarily because the West is destroying the system of financial relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We know well, we see how the global economy has changed in recent years and continues to change, including due to the fact that some countries, primarily Western ones, with their own hands are destroying the system of financial, trade, economic relations, which they themselves created in many ways," Putin said at the plenary session of the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the restriction of payments in dollars prompted all countries to think about payments in national currencies, trust in the West is undermined. Logistics chains for the supply of goods are almost restored today, this is also due to the exchange rate, Putin added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in the global economy stimulated work in the Far East.
"We started [work on infrastructure development in the Far East] a long time ago, but in recent years, what is happening in the global economy, of course, has stimulated our work in this Far Eastern direction," Putin said.
06:09 GMT 12.09.2023
Russia's Far East is Strategic Priority for The Entire 21st Century - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that investment dynamics in the Far East is three times faster than the all-Russian figure. He added that the percentage of subsoil exploration in the Far East averages only 35%, and there is every opportunity for multiple growth for the extractive industries.
Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to include the exploration of subsoil resources in the Far East and Siberia in the geological exploration program. It is necessary to constantly improve business conditions in the Far East, which are accessible to both small and large businesses, he added.
Vladimir Putin said that the Cabinet of Ministers should prepare a program for the long-term development of energy capacities in the Far Eastern Federal District. Most of the regions of the Far Eastern Federal District still have a shortage of energy capacities, and this is a problem that requires a large-scale modernization of this sector, Putin stressed.
Putin added that high-speed highways will run through Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific Ocean and instructed to prepare by March 1 a comprehensive action plan for the development of the aviation complex in the Far Eastern Federal District.
06:08 GMT 12.09.2023
