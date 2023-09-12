LIVE UPDATES: Russian President Putin Attends Plenary Session at Eastern Economic Forum 2023

On 11 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vladivostok, where he is due to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum and hold a number of meetings and conferences.
On Tuesday, Putin is addressing the plenary session of the EEF with Lao Vice-President Pany Yathotou. Before that, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing.
Meetings with heads of foreign delegations will be held on the sidelines of the forum. The program will be concluded with the President's address with the chairmen of the main sessions of the forum.
